Garden State Parkway rest stop in Galloway named for Frank Sinatra

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Frank Sinatra, the 20th century singer who played Atlantic City venues from the start of his career in the 1940s through the casino era, has his name on the Garden State Parkway's Atlantic Service Area.

Even though Sinatra, who died in 1998, was from Hoboken in North Jersey, he was closely associated with Atlantic City during his career.

The name change became official earlier this month when “Frank Sinatra Service Area” signs were installed, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority said in a recent news release.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced last year that parkway service areas would be renamed to honor New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees in the arts, entertainment and sports.

Sinatra was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame with its inaugural class in 2008.

Convoy asking for end to mandates rolls out from Galloway Township GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The trucking protest movement against mask and vaccine mandates that sta…

Atlantic is the fifth service area to be renamed so far. Cheesequake has been renamed for rock star Jon Bon Jovi, Forked River for salsa star Celia Cruz, Brookdale North for baseball legend Larry Doby, and Monmouth for children’s author Judy Blume.

Other New Jersey Hall of Fame members who will have parkway service areas renamed for them in coming months include actor James Gandolfini (Montvale), journalist Connie Chung (Brookdale South) and singer Whitney Houston (Vauxhall).

Born in Hoboken in 1915, Sinatra first became a star during the swing era as a vocalist first for Harry James and His Orchestra and later for the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra.

He has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, according to the Turnpike Authority.

He later became an actor as well, and could still fill a house in Las Vegas and Atlantic City well into his 70s.

A wing of the then-Atlantic City Medical Center (now AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center) in the city was named for Sinatra in the 1980s.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.