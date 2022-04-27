 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Garden State Parkway rest stop in Galloway named for Frank Sinatra

  • 0

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Frank Sinatra, the 20th century singer who played Atlantic City venues from the start of his career in the 1940s through the casino era, has his name on the Garden State Parkway's Atlantic Service Area.

Even though Sinatra, who died in 1998, was from Hoboken in North Jersey, he was closely associated with Atlantic City during his career.

The name change became official earlier this month when “Frank Sinatra Service Area” signs were installed, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority said in a recent news release.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced last year that parkway service areas would be renamed to honor New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees in the arts, entertainment and sports.

Sinatra was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame with its inaugural class in 2008.

Atlantic is the fifth service area to be renamed so far. Cheesequake has been renamed for rock star Jon Bon Jovi, Forked River for salsa star Celia Cruz, Brookdale North for baseball legend Larry Doby, and Monmouth for children’s author Judy Blume.

People are also reading…

Other New Jersey Hall of Fame members who will have parkway service areas renamed for them in coming months include actor James Gandolfini (Montvale), journalist Connie Chung (Brookdale South) and singer Whitney Houston (Vauxhall).

Born in Hoboken in 1915, Sinatra first became a star during the swing era as a vocalist first for Harry James and His Orchestra and later for the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra.

He has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, according to the Turnpike Authority.

He later became an actor as well, and could still fill a house in Las Vegas and Atlantic City well into his 70s.

A wing of the then-Atlantic City Medical Center (now AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center) in the city was named for Sinatra in the 1980s.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

American Marine returned to U.S. in prisoner exchange with Russia

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News