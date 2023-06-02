BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — A fast-moving forest fire that started Wednesday afternoon is likely to burn through about 6,000 acres of Bass River State Forest before it is fully out, state fire officials said.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in portions of Atlantic and Cumberland counties.

“The fire was exhibiting extreme fire behavior, so that plays into us not being able to get our equipment in to safely direct-attack the fire,” John Earlin, incident commander in the emergency response, said Thursday during a news conference held about a mile from the flames.

On Friday morning, the fire and fog caused the closure of the Garden State Parkway from Exit 38 to Exit 63 in both directions. The stretch of roadway was reopened before 10 a.m. once conditions improved.

Earlin said the intense heat and compacted areas of forest limited emergency response to setting a barrier around the fire.

Dry weather is expected to impact the region and could fuel the fire for days, leaving roads closed and the immediate area on high alert, state fire officials said.

By the time it’s extinguished, the fire could cover 6,000 acres.

The fire reached 5,000 acres Thursday afternoon and was about 50% contained. No structures were considered in its path.

The fire was first seen off Allen Road about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Fire Warden Greg McLaughlin said. It started in a wildfire-prone area of the forest.

Allen and Oswego roads were both closed. Stage Road was closed between North Maple Avenue and Route 679, and Route 679 was closed between Route 563 and Leektown Road.

Firefighters were on scene within about 20 minutes of the first reports, McLaughlin said.

On Thursday afternoon, crews were seeking to establish a perimeter around the fire to curtail the flames.

“We want to get our arms around it as much as possible,” McLaughlin said. “Once we have our arms around the fire, then we can start to talk about how confident are we, in terms of that, holding the fire within this space. As we get more confident that the fire is going to remain in that space, then we start to look at containment.”

Nearby, six structures and about 40 people at the Timberline Campground were threatened, spurring evacuation orders. The campground was still told to remain on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Little Egg Harbor Township’s Bob Kociban was at his campsite at Timberline when the fire erupted.

About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities began shouting over loudspeakers to evacuate.

“Me and a few other people were standing there and were like, ‘This is pretty damn close,’” Kociban, 56, said of when he captured images of the fire as it began to be seen over the trees.

Not far from Kociban’s camper was a home shared by Linda Michel and Art O’Brien, who were both ordered out of their residence about two hours later.

“We heard some sirens, and then we went out and looked, and we could see a little plume of smoke,” said O’Brien, 64, of New Gretna. “It was real close to where we were at.”

Neither O’Brien nor Michel had before been evacuated from their home for an emergency, he said.

“It was a little nerve-wracking, not knowing what was really happening, and how devastating a fire can be, as you see with some of the fires on TV. They’re taking a lot of people’s homes out, and quickly,” O’Brien said.

State firefighters prepare for wildfire season by treating sensitive woodlands in the offseason through prescribed burns, a process in which fire is intentionally set in a controlled manner to remove elements, such as dry leaves, that could prolong fire.

The area off Allen Road where Wednesday’s fire was had not been treated by prescribed burns, but a spot southwest of it was, McLaughlin said.

The flames Thursday were being guided by a path of dense woods and ground fuel, eventually leading to areas previously left vacant of dry leaves and grass through a prescribed burn.

Atlantic County officials warned residents of potential air quality issues related to the fire.

“Multiple fires may impact the air quality for Atlantic County residents for an unknown period of time, though there are no current alerts,” according to a statement from Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. “Atlantic County public health officials remind residents to take precautions as wildfire smoke can pose a threat to those with heart and lung conditions, pregnant women, older adults, children, and outdoor workers.”

Egg Harbor Township schools sent an email to parents Thursday saying they were keeping students inside due to reports of poor air quality as a result of the fire.

The stench of charred forestry met America Garcia at her home not far from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, followed by the sight of haze.

“I see a whole bunch of smoke everywhere, and I’m like, ‘This has to be a wildfire,’” said Garcia, 36.

The effects became more apparent to her when she dropped her children off at the George Hess Educational Complex nearby, seeing adults outside who wore masks to hide their noses from the smell.

“I hoped the school wouldn’t let the kids outside for recess,” Garcia said.