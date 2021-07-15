Garden State Parkway reopened after crash this morning

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway near the Cape May Toll Plaza have reopened following an accident this morning.

A crash involving an overturned car has blocked all northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway near the Cape May Toll Plaza.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The accident was reported at 8:21 a.m. on 511nj.org. According to a tweet from the official account of the parkway, the cleanup and investigation will keep the lanes closed for several hours.

"And even though the southbound lanes are open," the account said, "there is a two-mile delay. If you can avoid the Parkway in Cape May County for the next couple hours, you should."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 aaustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.