Garden State Parkway, NJ Turnpike tolls set for another increase in 2023

TRENTON — Drivers using the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike will have to reach deeper into their wallets next year.

Motorists will see a 3% toll rate increase starting Jan. 1, adding to already high gas prices.

Reesa Jenkins, who stopped at the Frank Sinatra Service Area on the parkway in Galloway Township on Wednesday, said she’s fine with the increase as long as there’s a need to maintain the highways. She doesn’t want to see tolls go up if it’s only a money grab.

“Just to raise because you can say, ‘Oh, inflation, things are going up’ — is it affecting them?” said Jenkins, of Morris County.

The money from the toll increase, adopted by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, is to support the agency’s long-term capital plan adopted in 2020, spokesperson Tom Feeney said Wednesday.

On the parkway, tolls are set to increase to $2.02 from $1.96 at most toll plazas for E-ZPass users, while cash payments will increase to $2.10 from $2.

The average turnpike toll will rise to $5.10 from $4.95.

“The Authority’s 2023 Annual Budget provides funding for the successful navigation of current economic conditions including inflation levels not seen in 40 years which impact discretionary travel on the roads, purchases of operating and capital project goods and services, and borrowing costs,” according to the authority’s budget statement.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority may also order toll increases on the Atlantic City Expressway. It has a board meeting set for Nov. 16.

SJTA spokesperson Kimberly Testa was unavailable for comment Wednesday, but an automatic email message directed people to contact Caroline Roseboro. As of Wednesday night, Roseboro had not supplied answers to questions from The Press.

The Turnpike Authority oversees the maintenance and operation of 4,400 lane miles, 1,100 bridges, 130 interchanges and 600 tolling locations.

North Wildwood’s Karen DiPalma, who also stopped at the Galloway rest stop, said tolls and rising prices have impacted her finances.

But, like groceries, she considers paying highway tolls essential spending.

“They kind of have us over a barrel because we’re going to pay it because we don’t have a choice,” DiPalma said.

She’s tried to “boycott” tolls, taking longer routes to and from Cape May County, but that hasn’t worked out for her, she said.

The Turnpike Authority does not receive state or federal money, relying on tolls for nearly 90% of its revenue. The remaining costs are covered by service area profits, revenue from the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, Monmouth County, cell tower rents and other miscellaneous sources, Feeney said.

The toll increases help support more than $714 million in operating expenses and $4.2 million in capital reserve, according to the authority’s memo. It also says it will provide nearly $1.3 billion for spending on capital projects in 2023.

Some of the increases are tied to four key figures — health benefits, professional services, roadway maintenance and insurance, all of which are expected to increase, according to the Turnpike Authority’s budget memo.

The authority expects to spend $11.9 million for health benefits, $8.2 million for professional services, $5.9 million on roadway maintenance, $3 million for insurance and about $2.9 million on banking services, the memo states.

“The 2023 Annual Budget provides enough funding to meet the Authority’s goals for two of the busiest toll roads in the United States,” according to the budget memo. “The Authority continues to focus on state of good repair, which is the need to maintain and improve aging assets at leading practice standards, as well as the financial and operational needs of a system.”

Andy DeLonge was driving through New Jersey, returning to Rhode Island from Virginia. Besides bridge tolls that cost about $1, Rhode Island doesn’t take as much money from highway drivers, he said.

DeLonge, who is originally from Montclair, Essex County, tries to avoid tolls when he can, especially when he frequents Philadelphia by using Interstate 295 and Route 80.

However, with time against him heading home, he said Wednesday he found himself needing to take the parkway.

“The tolls in New Jersey are classic,” said DeLonge, who moved out of state about 50 years ago. “It’s a lot for motorists.”