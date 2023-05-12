UPPER TOWNSHIP — Upper Township Elementary School’s garden project was recognized during April's Board of Education meeting.
In 2019, the school received a $10,000 Sustainable Jersey for Schools grant, which helped start the garden project. The after-school Garden Club now includes more than 90 students.
A Green Recognition certificate was presented to Upper Township elementary teacher Grace Traa, who has helped oversee the project. Accepting the certificate on behalf of Traa was her mother, Upper Township kindergarten teacher Madge DiGenni.
