Garden Club of Long Beach Island hosts Earth Day program for local students

The Garden Club of Long Beach Island hosted an Earth Day-themed, children’s library program Wednesday at the Ocean County Library in Surf City.
Local students, ranging from third to sixth grade, attended the event and learned about pollinators and how plants sustain bee, humming bird and butterfly populations.
It was the club’s first children’s library program since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the club said via email Sunday.
Garden Club Youth Program chair Jeannette Michelson and co-chairs Ginny Scarlatelli and Margo Bartiromo helped organize the event. They gave the students bee antennae headbands and had them arrange white daisies, blue statice and sunflowers, which the club heralded as a “super-pollinator.” Students were able to keep their arrangements and received packets of wildflower seeds they could plant for themselves.
Garden Club environmental chair Mary Wilding came to the event as the “Recycling Hero,” donning a costume enveloped in recyclable bottles and bags, to lead into a lesson about the importance of recycling.
People are also reading…
The group later played flower bingo, in which they were taught the names of different kinds of flowers.
The next Garden Club event will be a “Red, White and Blue” Memorial Day program on May 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. The youth program is free, and those interested in registering can call the Long Beach Island Branch of the Ocean County Library at (609) 494-2480.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.