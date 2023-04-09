On March 22, the club's members helped the residents create colorful arrangements to decorate their rooms and around the center using roses, Peruvian lilies, and snow white baby’s breath.
“Roses are my favorite flower,” resident Alice, 88, said. “I’ll take any color.”
The program was led by the Garden Club's Senior Services committee, which creates floral workshop programs for senior groups throughout the area. For more information on the Garden Club of LBI, visit thegardencluboflbi.com.
