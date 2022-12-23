Garden Club of LBI donates toys and food

The Garden Club of LBI collected toys and food during its annual holiday luncheon Dec. 12.
Members brought toys with them to be donated to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, as well as food donations for St. Francis’ Food Pantry.
The club was honored with the Commander’s Award for its 2022 “outstanding support” of the Toys for Tots Program.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.