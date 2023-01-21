 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garden Club of LBI announces scholarship winner

Southern Regional High School graduate Sarah Neil, of Manahawkin, has been named the Garden Club of LBI’s scholarship recipient for 2022.

Southern Regional High School graduate Sarah Neil, of Manahawkin, has been named the Garden Club of Long Beach Island's scholarship recipient for 2022.

Neil's volunteer projects included removing invasive species from the cranberry bogs at Cloverdale Farm County Park in Barnegat Township, clearing wooded areas while in the Southern Regional High School Health and Science Club, and volunteering at Jakes Branch County Park in Beachwood, where she helped visitors.

Neil is beginning her spring semester at The College of New Jersey, where she is majoring in biology. Her professional goals include avian and biological research.

The Garden Club of LBI's scholarship program is for Southern Regional seniors who want to pursue studies in environmental and horticultural college programs. Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 school year through the high school’s guidance office.

