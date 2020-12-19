Garage catches fire in Margate

Firefighters spent Saturday morning fighting a garage fire on Gladstone Avenue in Margate.
Press staff reports
MARGATE — Firefighters spent Saturday morning fighting a garage fire on Gladstone Avenue.
At 12:48 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home in the first block of North Gladstone Avenue. They arrived three minutes later to find a working fire, with flames coming from the door, window and roof of the garage, Chief Daniel Adams said in a news release.
A crew of five firefighters brought the fire under control quickly, Adams said. Longport firefighters assisted at the scene, and South Jersey Gas also responded.
The fire caused minor smoke damage to the home, he said.
"We were lucky that the one residence was occupied during the fire, and the resident called 911 when they were awakened by the fire, or the outcome would have been much worse," Adams said.
The scene was cleared by 4:02 a.m., Adams said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd showed up in Margate for the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause event. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kevin Dewald of Cape May Court House competes in the Long board series . Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kevin Dewald of Cape May Court House competes in the Long board series . Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Judges watch as surfers compete in the 20th annual Dean Randazzo surf for a cause. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kevin Dewald, of Cape May Court House, competes in the longboard series.
The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation held its annual Surf for a Cause fundraiser Saturday on the beach in Margate. Professional surfer Randazzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2001 and formed the organization to support others diagnosed with cancer in need of financial assistance, according to the foundation’s website. See video and more photos from Surf for a Cause at
Little groms check in for the heat at the 20th annual Dean Randazzo Surf for a cause. Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Michael Cameron competes in the Long board series . Margate, NJ. September 13, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)
Beth Klemm and her daughter Kasey Jeansonne hoodie up to watch the surfers.
