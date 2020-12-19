 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garage catches fire in Margate
0 comments
featured

Garage catches fire in Margate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARGATE — Firefighters spent Saturday morning fighting a garage fire on Gladstone Avenue.

At 12:48 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home in the first block of North Gladstone Avenue. They arrived three minutes later to find a working fire, with flames coming from the door, window and roof of the garage, Chief Daniel Adams said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A crew of five firefighters brought the fire under control quickly, Adams said. Longport firefighters assisted at the scene, and South Jersey Gas also responded.

The fire caused minor smoke damage to the home, he said.

"We were lucky that the one residence was occupied during the fire, and the resident called 911 when they were awakened by the fire, or the outcome would have been much worse," Adams said.

The scene was cleared by 4:02 a.m., Adams said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News