Ganesh and Multicultural Festival brings community together at Bader Field

ATLANTIC CITY — Christmas is a religious holiday celebrated on one day, but people in the area who practice Hinduism celebrated the birth of one of their main deities for five days with a Ganesh and Multicultural Festival at Bader Field.

"We are praying to Lord Krishna and Ganesha for peace, well-being and prosperity," said Subrata Chowdhury, a member of the Atlantic City Board of Education who helped organize the festival.

The birth of Ganesha, the elephant-headed Hindu god of beginnings, is celebrated on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha Charturhi new moon of the Hindu calendar, usually sometime between August and September, although the exact date changes every year.

This year's Ganesh Festival, along with a simultaneous Multicultural Festival, was organized by members of the Ganesh Festival Organizing Committee with support from the city, the Police Department, state Sen. Vince Polistina and others.

The Ganesh Festival, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is usually 10 days long in India, but the Ganesh Festival at Bader Field ran from Wednesday to Sunday.

Dipa Sahn, 13, said she knew India had big statues of Ganesha, but the 18-foot Ganpati Idol at the Ganesh Festival was something people don't see often.

"Usually we have small statues that you can put on tables, but this is the biggest statue I've ever seen," said Sahn, who came to the festival Friday night with her mom and brother.

Besides the impressive idol, Sahn said the festival was fun because she got to learn about cultural traditions with which she was unfamiliar.

The ringing of the puja bell during the traditional aarti worship ritual was one of the many steps in the practice of which she was unaware.

During the ritual, dozens of people took their shoes off to gather around the Ganesha idol nestled inside a turfed tent at Bader Field.

Offerings of sweets and fruits, incense and candles flooded the stage altar that housed the giant Ganesha statue. They chanted and waved lit candles in unique candelabras, since the light from the candle is meant to chase demons away. The puja bell rang as people prayed for new beginnings and peace on Earth.

Anisha Dasgupta, 17, of Atlantic City, said her little brother isn't as knowledgeable of the polytheistic Hindu religion as she is, but the festival was a good opportunity for him to learn.

"Kids aren't as attached to traditions like the older generation, so this teaches us kids to pass it forward," said Dasgupta. "It also teaches people to get involved with their own culture."

Dasgupta said this wasn't her first time attending a Ganesh Festival, but learning about gathering, prayer and her culture while paying her respects to their gods is an amazing feeling.

She also noted all her other friends and students from Atlantic City High School who were at the event, whom she didn't know practiced Hinduism as well.

"It's great for us to share our own culture but also be a part of the community and welcome other people into our community since it's so diverse," said Dasgupta.

Dasgupta said people from other countries, such as Bangladesh, Cambodia and Thailand, also celebrate the Ganesh Festival, so it's not limited to people who practice Hinduism.

Festival committee President Deepak Shah said the Ganesh Festival in Atlantic City is the biggest one in the area, which also helps build a bigger community of supporters and promote tourism from a different market.

"A festival of this magnitude doesn't happen around here," said Shah, who noted most of the Ganesh Festivals that happen are in more populated urban areas like North Jersey or New York.

At least 16% of Atlantic City is Asian, which includes people from India, according to U.S. Census data.

Hinduism is one of the biggest religions for people living in South Asians countries, especially India.

The first Ganesh Festival organized by the committee and South Jersey Family Medical Centers last year was held at Pop Lloyd Stadium off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and was a success, said Chowdhury.

So it's no surprise that hundreds of people gathered this week to do their puja, or prayers, perform the aarti prayer rituals, show their respects to Ganesha, partake in traditional garba folk dance and enjoy the festival.

Plenty of women wearing traditional Indian sarees could be seen walking around Bader Field either paying their respects to the gods, looking at the vendor stands, savoring the free food, or enjoying the live music and entertainment.

"We wanted to bring all of the community together, not just the Hindu community," said Chowdhury, which is why the committee decided to include a Multicultural Festival this year.

Free parking and entry also were draws to the event.

Praveen Vig, one of the festival committee members, said the festival also aims to showcase Atlantic City in a new light by making it a family-friendly event, and by not serving liquor to show the city welcomes all communities.

"We wanted to get families that come to the beach and Boardwalk with their kids to also be able to enjoy the festival," said Vig, noting those families support the city's economy by staying.

The festival continues until Sunday with a color and kites festival, live traditional music, talent shows for adults and kids, and other festivities.