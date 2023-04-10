The gaming industry is more diverse than national and hospitality industry benchmarks, including in its executive pipeline, according to American Gaming Association research.

Some 61% of the industry's workers are racial and ethnic minorities, compared to 52% of the hospitality industry in general and 42% of the total U.S. workforce, the study found.

The AGA study did not break down the data by state or gaming location, a spokesperson said Monday in response to questions about statistics on Atlantic City's nine casinos.

Gaming’s leadership first- and mid-level managers are 45% minority, while its professional ranks are 45% minority, the study found. Both of those figures are 10 to 12 percentage points above national and hospitality percentages.

Gender diversity is in line with the national workforce, which represents an opportunity for improvement in the industry, the AGA said.

"Gaming’s workforce is 48% female, in line with the national workforce, but representation drops off at more senior level job classifications," an AGA press release said.

AGA President and CEO Bill Millers said the data came from commercial, tribal and manufacturing gaming companies.

"The survey both highlights our industry’s leadership on diversity while presenting areas for continued progress," Millers said in the press release.

For a time in 2020, Atlantic City made history, with four of its nine casinos led by women. But all have since left their jobs and been replaced by men.

The female executives serving in Atlantic City were:

Terry Glebocki, CEO at Ocean Casino Resort, where she is credited with turning around the property into a money maker

Tropicana Senior Vice President and General Manager Jacqueline Grace

Former Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino Senior Vice President and General Manager Karie Hall

President and Chief Operating Officer of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Melonie Johnson

Millers said the AGA will use this research to encourage members to collectively further advance diversity in its workers.

About 23% of gaming employees are Hispanic and 19% are Black. Both of those figures are higher than the national workforce and in line with the hospitality industry, the AGA said.

The percentage of minority employees extends to gaming manufacturers, which have 45% minority employees vs. 38% of the broader manufacturing workforce.

The benchmark report comes a year after the AGA identified core pillars of advancing more inclusion of its industry. by strengthening its diversity, investing in communities and leading responsibly.

A total of 26 AGA member organizations participated in the study, the group said. Of those, 18 were commercial or tribal gaming companies and eight were manufacturers.

Participants provided gender, race/ethnicity and job classification data for their workforce, and a third-party accounting firm calculated the diversity metrics and safeguarded confidentiality.

The American Gaming Association is the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, which it calls a $261 billion industry that supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide.

According to the AGA, Atlantic City's nine casinos supported about 39,000 jobs in 2022 and generated $6.45 billion in economic impact.

Some of those jobs are in industries that serve casinos, because Atlantic City casinos employed about 21,700 people directly in January, according to data from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Atlantic City casinos also generated $1.19 billion in tax revenue and reported $5.21 billion in gross gaming revenue in 2022, the AGA said.