Games played on boards and tabletops are selling during COVID-19 pandemic

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The trading-card game "Magic: The Gathering" captured the imagination of Steve Davis almost 30 years ago and has held him captive ever since.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Davis, 47, of Galloway Township, spent some time working from home, but he also spent a period during the last 11 months unemployed.
With Davis' extra time, he visited Nerdvana Tabletop Games in the English Creek Shopping Center here and based on a recommendation from one of the store's co-owners, he purchased the "Marvel Splendor" board game.
Davis will play Splendor while at home with his wife, but he also will play a traditional card game with her like rummy, for instance.
"I bought Splendor specifically because of the pandemic," said Davis, who added Splendor can be played with just one other person while other games need at least two other competitors. "It's more of a distraction with everything going on in the world right now."
Last spring, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner told CNBC that his company was experiencing strong demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Families struck at home have resorted to playing games again and that's benefiting Hasbro. The maker of "Monopoly" and "Magic: The Gathering" reported a 21% jump in gaming sales as the result of homebound people looking for ways to occupy their time as reported by CNN Business.
Three years ago, Emily Sauerwald, 20, of Northfield, started playing the fantasy tabletop role-playing game "Dungeons & Dragons" and began playing the "Pandemic Legacy" board game three months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Last year, Sauerwald has spent more money on board games last year than she did in 2019 as she bought the "Betrayal Legacy" and "SeaFall Legacy" board games and the "Warhammer" tabletop miniature game at Nerdvana. She also developed an interest in the "Marvel: Crisis Protocol" tabletop miniatures game, but that was mostly for painting the miniatures.
"Playing 'Pandemic Legacy' felt a little weird," said Sauerwald once the real pandemic started. "We said, 'Let's switch to something else.'"
Nerdvana is set up so that people can play board and tabletop inside the store. From what Sauerwald has seen, people have only felt comfortable during the last two months standing or sitting indoors at a board table and playing a game for hours.
Charlie Heiler, the co-owner of Nerdvana, which has been described as a community center built around games, said her store was closed from the statewide stay-at-home order and closure of all non-essential businesses on March 21 to May 15. The store still did home deliveries from Vineland to Cape May when it was closed, Heiler said.
When the store was closed, Heiler, 30, was in a quarantine group that played "Dungeons & Dragons" together.
The sales of games in the store have almost doubled during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic. After entering the store, a map of the United States hangs on the wall to the left. There are pin cushions that show all the cities that Nerdvana mailed orders to. Nerdvana has made deliveries to 48 of the 50 states.
Collectors visit such web sites as tcgplayer.com, which stands for trading card game, to finds cards for such board games as "Pokemon," "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and "Magic: The Gathering," Heiler said.
People who play board games realize the sense of community that the hobby generates at a time when everyone is separated and looking for community, Heiler said.
"I was shocked. I thought we would be dead when we opened up," said Heiler, a Cape May Court House resident.
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
