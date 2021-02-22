Games played on boards and tabletops are selling during COVID-19 pandemic

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The trading-card game "Magic: The Gathering" captured the imagination of Steve Davis almost 30 years ago and has held him captive ever since.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Davis, 47, of Galloway Township, spent some time working from home, but he also spent a period during the last 11 months unemployed.

With Davis' extra time, he visited Nerdvana Tabletop Games in the English Creek Shopping Center here and based on a recommendation from one of the store's co-owners, he purchased the "Marvel Splendor" board game.

Davis will play Splendor while at home with his wife, but he also will play a traditional card game with her like rummy, for instance.

"I bought Splendor specifically because of the pandemic," said Davis, who added Splendor can be played with just one other person while other games need at least two other competitors. "It's more of a distraction with everything going on in the world right now."

Last spring, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner told CNBC that his company was experiencing strong demand during the coronavirus pandemic.