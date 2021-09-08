Galloway's Ram's Head Inn up for auction

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Ram's Head Inn will be put up for auction next month after it closed more than two years ago.

The bidding will be held from Oct. 11 to 13 at ten-x.com.

The property at 9 W. White Horse Pike closed indefinitely in 2019 mainly due to issues with its sprinkler system. The following August, the property was put up for sale for an undisclosed price after its owners, the Knowles family, said they no longer wanted to own it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s sad. Restaurants are living things that evolve and change with the times,” Kurt Knowles, one of the former co-owners of the Ram’s Head, said in 2019.

The venue employed 25 full-time and 35 part-time staff and hosted about 60 weddings a year with an average size of 125 to 175 people, according to the Realtors.

Realtors said at the time it would cost $8 million to rebuild the Ram’s Head from scratch.

The Ram's Head property dates back 90 years. It was a roadhouse during the 1930s and ‘40s, followed by a family-style, Dutch-themed restaurant until the mid-1970s, when it became the Ram’s Head after being purchased by local restaurateurs Fred and Ethel Noyes.

Contact Molly Shelly: 609-272-7241 mshelly@pressofac.com Twitter @mollycshelly

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.