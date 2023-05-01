GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Ram's Head Inn is getting a fresh start.

The inn on the White Horse Pike has been sold, according to Richard Baehrle, a Realtor with a local branch of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.

Baehrle shared the news on his Facebook page Sunday, standing beside the restaurant, which has been closed since 2019.

"This (inn) was four days away from being demolished, and we're going to resurrect it," Baehrle said.

A notice of sale was not on file with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office on Monday.

The Ram's Head Inn closed in 2019 due to what the then-owners said were fire-suppression issues.

The four acres the inn sits upon had a business open there for 90 years before it was put up for sale, going from a roadhouse in the 1930s and 1940s to a Dutch-themed restaurant in the 1970s. At the point, it was owned by Fred and Ethel Noyes, the couple who developed Historic Smithville about 20 minutes away.

The Ram’s Head had 25 full-time and 35 part-time staff before it closed, hosting nearly 60 weddings averaging 125 to 175 people yearly.

Mayor Anthony Coppola said at the time the inn was up for sale in 2019 that it was included in the municipality's redevelopment area.

Coppola, who has wanted to see the inn open for parties and weddings again, couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

