Galloway woman turns 100, shares life advice

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — “The good and bad experiences sprinkled with great blessings makes us who we are and how we live.”
That was the sentiment Gloria Ezzie shared as she gathered with her friends and family to celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday at Seashore Housing.
“I have lived during many of America’s greatest and most tragic events,” Ezzie said in a statement. “Most of my generation share the gift of wisdom that comes from life.”
Ezzie was born Gloria DiFrancesco in 1921 and was raised in a family of six children in Philadelphia.
After raising her own three children and sustaining a career as a hairdresser for 36 years, Ezzie and her husband, Michael, decided to move to Brigantine. There, she was an active member of her church, St. Thomas the Apostle, and volunteered at the local senior center.
In 1988, Ezzie lost Michael to colon cancer, but she continues to cherish the life they built together.
“The most important events of my life were a beautiful marriage, loving children, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren,” Ezzie said. “With age comes the realization that you can change some things but many times it’s up to God.”
In 2012, as Ezzie was losing the ability to do daily tasks on her own, she decided to move to Seashore Housing, a senior living community in Galloway.
“I couldn’t drive. I had a lot of friends doing my shopping for me. I decided it was time,” Ezzie said. “I couldn’t be happier about that decision.”
Ezzie offered some words of wisdom to younger people looking for advice on life.
“Brush the bad times off your shoulders,” Ezzie said. “And look forward to something wonderful that may just wait for you around the corner.”
GALLERY'S: Gloria Ezzie's 100th birthday celebration
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
082421-pac-nws-bdayparty
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.