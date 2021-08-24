Galloway woman turns 100, shares life advice

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — “The good and bad experiences sprinkled with great blessings makes us who we are and how we live.”

That was the sentiment Gloria Ezzie shared as she gathered with her friends and family to celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday at Seashore Housing.

“I have lived during many of America’s greatest and most tragic events,” Ezzie said in a statement. “Most of my generation share the gift of wisdom that comes from life.”

Ezzie was born Gloria DiFrancesco in 1921 and was raised in a family of six children in Philadelphia.

After raising her own three children and sustaining a career as a hairdresser for 36 years, Ezzie and her husband, Michael, decided to move to Brigantine. There, she was an active member of her church, St. Thomas the Apostle, and volunteered at the local senior center.

In 1988, Ezzie lost Michael to colon cancer, but she continues to cherish the life they built together.

“The most important events of my life were a beautiful marriage, loving children, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren,” Ezzie said. “With age comes the realization that you can change some things but many times it’s up to God.”