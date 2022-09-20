Galloway woman muscles her way into man's world with new mob book

Tootsie Barron must possess a little bit of grit to muscle her way into the male-dominated world of organized crime writing.

For at least 60 years, the public has been held spellbound by mob tales, whether in books, TV shows or movies. Barron, of Galloway Township, became one of the rare women to be added to the list of authors with her novel "Sugar Paper."

"Sugar Paper" is the fictional story of Kiki Gallo Cipo, who begins as a naïve girl but transforms into a woman known as "The Legend" and "The Most Standup Lady in the state of New Jersey" when it comes to bookmaking.

"It was my destiny to write this book," Barron said, adding she has also written the book's screenplay. "In 27 years, there hasn't been a good mob movie. 'Casino' was good. 'Goodfellas' was very good."

Since at least the publication of Mario Puzo's 1969 novel "The Godfather," which was turned into director Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 movie, the gangster saga has captivated the public's imagination.

The rags-to-riches rise of the antihero is the scenario that has made the crime story appealing for decades, said Keith Forrest, a professor of communications at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

Americans bet $125B on sports in 4 years since legalization ATLANTIC CITY — Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports with legal gambling outl…

"Everybody identifies with the power that they have, the money that they have, the status that they have," Forrest said.

Forrest traces the mob movie back to W.R. Burnett's 1929 novel, "Little Caesar," which was adapted into the 1931 film of the same name. The movie starred Edward G. Robinson as Caesar Enrico "Rico" Bandello. "Little Caesar" is considered one of the first fully fledged gangster films.

The intrigue with the subject matter continues up through the 2008 to 2013 crime drama TV series "Breaking Bad," which saw Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher, turn into a crystal meth manufacturer and seller.

"Walter White was one of the most horrible people in the history of entertainment, but also one of the most popular," Forrest said.

Barron started her book in 2018 and spent two years writing it. Once it was finished, she tried close to 100 times to have a company publish and distribute it until she reached an agreement with the independent publisher Austin Macauley, which has offices in New York and London.

The original version of "Sugar Paper" was close to 100,000 words and would have been about 450 pages, but Barron trimmed it down to half its size, as per the publisher's guidance.

Barron was born and raised in Jersey City. She saw and heard many things growing up in that environment, but she wrote a fictional story. She has lived for the past 17 years in Galloway.

"The heroine in the book is a woman strictly in a man's world," said Barron, a senior citizen. "My character, Kiki, rises to the top in the world of men."

Stefanie Ryan-Manhim, president of the Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting Workshops and Casting Agency, based in Galloway, has had several of her acting students cast in "The Sopranos" and "Boardwalk Empire" TV series in speaking and background roles.

David Chase's "The Sopranos" followed James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, husband, father and mob boss. The HBO series, set in New Jersey, ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007. "Boardwalk Empire" was an HBO drama series that followed the birth and rise of organized crime in Prohibition-era Atlantic City that aired for five seasons from 2010 to 2014.

"People really do have a fascination with the mob," Ryan-Manhim said. "The general public, people, have to live within our society's lanes. ... There is a fascination with things just outside of your reach."

The seedy underworld generates interest, Ryan-Manhim said.

"Like a masquerade ball, you get to live on the edge," she said. "The mob movies are glamorous with money, cars and expensive clothes. ... When actors come to audition for those types of roles, they are happier."

After Barron wrote "Sugar Paper," she purchased a book about how to write a screenplay. She altered her book to transfer it into that format, which she finished.

"I don't know if it is as good as the novel," Barron said about her screenplay.

Barron has written short stories, novels, songs, poetry and children's books but started writing seriously 13½ years ago when her husband, Dr. Monte E. Barron, died. The book is dedicated to him.

Barron said her writing has been influenced by fellow American author Grace Metalious, who wrote the 1956 novel "Peyton Place." "Peyton Place" was turned into a 1957 movie, a primetime TV series during the 1960s and a daytime soap opera during the 1970s.

"I love the way she wrote," Barron said about the author who died in 1964 at age 39 from cirrhosis of the liver. "She was a great storyteller. Someday, I will write like Grace."

Barron wrote a screenplay for her book because Hollywood needs a blockbuster, and her book could supply it, she said.

"Mob movies make all the money," Barron said, adding Hollywood keeps preaching it wants works for women, and her book has a female lead.

For some reason, people are fascinated by the lifestyle of the mob, Barron said.

"I don't know why," she said. "(But) I don't think that's ever going to change."