Galloway woman diagnosed with breast cancer amid COVID-19 pandemic advocates for screenings, preventative care

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Megan Benson was diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer in mid-March, just as officials were starting to implement restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“It was the day before everything got locked down. That Friday, everything started spinning out of control,” said Benson, 39, of Galloway Township. “Now, all of a sudden, I’m a business owner running my business from home, I have kids in school that are at home now that need to be taught, and I have cancer to fight. It was a lot at one time.”
Benson had found a lump in November 2019 during a self-exam but shrugged it off — as a wife, mom of three and the owner of a small business, she said she was busy and put off getting screened because of her age and the lack of cancer in her family history. Now, after months of surgery and treatment, as well as documenting her experience on social media, she’s advocating for women to get preventative care and screenings amid the pandemic.
Screenings are something that health officials are currently focusing on, too, as the number of cancer diagnoses during the pandemic has dropped significantly. A study published in August by the American Medical Association showed the weekly average number of people diagnosed with breast cancer dropped by 51.8% during the pandemic.
And it’s not because breast cancer is suddenly going away — it’s because people are putting off screenings and care, health officials say.
Dr. Anjeanette Brown, Benson’s breast surgeon at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, said reasons vary, from uncomfortable mammograms to fear and that some women think they are too young for self-exams or screenings.
“The most recent excuse I’ve heard is from women concerned about visiting a healthcare setting during the pandemic,” Brown said. “We have screened and cared for patients throughout the pandemic. We’re taking extraordinary measures to protect patients, families and staff. Sadly, some patients didn’t seek care or delayed doing so. Their cancer spread. Megan made a life-saving decision to get care in time, and now, she’s helping to save others’ lives.”
Benson had surgery April 29 — a lumpectomy, breast reduction and a symmetry surgery, and started chemotherapy in June, she said. Due to restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, she often had to go to treatment alone.
“All the doctor’s offices, they took an extreme amount of care to make sure that — I mean, cancer patients are high-risk. ... Just walking in knowing everyone in that building had been screened, it’s very comforting,” she said, noting the oncology nurses were very helpful. “I swear they are angels on earth, just so compassionate and such lovely humans. ... Even though it was a hard situation, they were really wonderful.”
She started sharing her journey through her business’ Instagram page, Sheep Farm Felt, a wool-based home décor business, which has grown to well over 17,000 followers.
“I never saw self-care and prevention — people had been following my story for business. And, I’m a typical over-sharer; it was just an opportunity to be generous,” Benson said. “And also, it was good for people to see, even though we’re all facing this pandemic, there are other people who are really struggling. And, it’s people like me that you need to be wearing a mask for. I am the face of one of those people that we’re trying to protect and working towards keeping healthy.”
Sharing her story on social media gave her a community of support she wouldn’t have had during the pandemic due to stay-at-home restrictions and other measures officials have taken to mitigate the spread of the disease, she said, adding she’s thankful for the technology available now.
“The nice thing, too, is that I’ve been able to find the community that I needed. Obviously, this is a very isolating time — you can’t go to support groups,” she said. “We live in a crazy world — before, what would we have done? We just would have been alone?”
It’s important to be generous with her story, she explained, to help people be better family members and friends and support those who need it most.
Recently, she got to ring the gong to mark the end of her cancer treatment at AtlantiCare, as well as celebrate a birthday.
“I will never be sad about getting older. It is a privilege and I am very excited to see that number go up,” Benson said, shifting her focus from herself to others. “If there’s even an inkling of a thought — the medical community is prepared. They’re taking wonderful precautions. Don’t put off care.”
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
