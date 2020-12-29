Galloway woman diagnosed with breast cancer amid COVID-19 pandemic advocates for screenings, preventative care

She started sharing her journey through her business’ Instagram page, Sheep Farm Felt, a wool-based home décor business, which has grown to well over 17,000 followers.

“I never saw self-care and prevention — people had been following my story for business. And, I’m a typical over-sharer; it was just an opportunity to be generous,” Benson said. “And also, it was good for people to see, even though we’re all facing this pandemic, there are other people who are really struggling. And, it’s people like me that you need to be wearing a mask for. I am the face of one of those people that we’re trying to protect and working towards keeping healthy.”

Sharing her story on social media gave her a community of support she wouldn’t have had during the pandemic due to stay-at-home restrictions and other measures officials have taken to mitigate the spread of the disease, she said, adding she’s thankful for the technology available now.

“The nice thing, too, is that I’ve been able to find the community that I needed. Obviously, this is a very isolating time — you can’t go to support groups,” she said. “We live in a crazy world — before, what would we have done? We just would have been alone?”