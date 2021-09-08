 Skip to main content
Galloway Township's Ram's Head Inn up for auction
Ram's Head Inn in Galloway Township, pictured Aug. 5, 2019, will be up for auction next month.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Ram's Head Inn will be put up for auction next month after it initially closed more than two years ago.

The bidding will be held from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13 on ten-x.com.

The property, located at 9 W. White Horse Pike, closed indefinitely in 2019 mainly due to issues with its sprinkler system. The following August, the property was put up for sale for an undisclosed price after its owners, the Knowles family, said they no longer wanted to own it.

“It’s sad. Restaurants are living things that evolve and change with the times,” Kurt Knowles, one of the former co-owners of the Ram’s Head said in 2019.

The venue employed 25 full-time and 35 part-time staff and hosted about 60 weddings a year with an average size of 125 to 175 people, according to the realtors.

Realtors said at the time it would cost $8 million to rebuild the Ram’s Head from scratch.

For the past 90 years, there has been a business operating at the site of the Ram’s Head. It was a roadhouse during the 1930s and ‘40s, followed by a family-style, Dutch-themed restaurant until the mid-1970s, when it became the Ram’s Head after being purchased by Fred and Ethel Noyes.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

