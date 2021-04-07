Galloway Township road construction closes Old Port Road

RAQUELLE GILBERT For The Press
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Old Port Road northbound, between South New York Road and East Moss Road will be closed today due to road construction, according to Galloway Township police. Those traveling will need to plan alternate routes until the road reopens at 5 p.m.
