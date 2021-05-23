Galloway Township residents don't want to see a RV Park built next to their homes

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Keira Smith has resided for the past 13 years on East Biscayne Avenue here.

Smith, 57, knew when she started living in her home that the back of her property was adjacent to a commercial zone, but she and her neighbors maintain that a recreational vehicle (RV) park is not an appropriate or compatible business for the area at New York Road and Route 9.

"This is a working class and middle class neighborhood. Some people are retired. Some are still working," Smith said. "We don't want the noise or the transient population."

Risley RV Resort was proposed to be a commercial business consisting of 57 rental slips for recreational vehicles for limited stays on a little less than 4 acres, according to the conceptual site plan. A portion of the tract is situated in Absecon, but the Absecon section is not proposed to be developed.

Earlier this spring, Risley Development came before the zoning board of adjustments to see if an RV park could be built on New York Road without a use variance, but a majority of the zoning board members told the company that a use variance would be necessary, said Heather Butler, zoning board administrator.