Galloway Township residents don't want to see a RV Park built next to their homes

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Keira Smith has resided for the past 13 years on East Biscayne Avenue here.
Smith, 57, knew when she started living in her home that the back of her property was adjacent to a commercial zone, but she and her neighbors maintain that a recreational vehicle (RV) park is not an appropriate or compatible business for the area at New York Road and Route 9.
"This is a working class and middle class neighborhood. Some people are retired. Some are still working," Smith said. "We don't want the noise or the transient population."
Risley RV Resort was proposed to be a commercial business consisting of 57 rental slips for recreational vehicles for limited stays on a little less than 4 acres, according to the conceptual site plan. A portion of the tract is situated in Absecon, but the Absecon section is not proposed to be developed.
Earlier this spring, Risley Development came before the zoning board of adjustments to see if an RV park could be built on New York Road without a use variance, but a majority of the zoning board members told the company that a use variance would be necessary, said Heather Butler, zoning board administrator.
Jason Babin was a former zoning board member, who voted that the RV park needed a use variance. Residents were able to voice concerns about the possibility of an RV park being built, but he said their opinions did not play a role in him voting for Risley to obtain a use variance.
Besides telling the zoning board that an RV park should not be built at all and definitely not without a variance, Smith organized a petition against the project among her neighbors. She gathered 38 signatures.
The neighbors are against the RV park for multiple reasons, including that its construction would cause irrevocable damage to property values.
"This development only offers advantages to the Risley Corporation. As many as 50 or more property owners will see declining values in their homes and consequently seek substantial real estate tax deductions. An RV Park does not provide goods and services to our community. It does not create any full-time employment of consequence," the petition read.
Route 9 is a federal coastal evacuation highway, the petition said. A series of 45-foot-long RVs will make a mess during an emergency. The proposal is about 1,200-feet-deep with only one means of access and departure onto Route 9.
"This property has become a wildlife refuge with various herds of deer constantly running through. In addition, there are raccoons, rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks, possum and an occasional turtle," the petition said. "We believe this refuge should be preserved."
Hammell Lane storm water drains into this property and has so for decades when it was originally known as Oak Drive, neighbors said.
"The presence of transients / renters as opposed to homeowners is very undesirable," the petition said.
During the same evening that the zoning board interpreted that a use variance would be needed for the RV park, Risley Development could have had the use variance during the same meeting, but the request was tabled, Butler said.
It is possible the request could come back before the zoning board in July, Butler said.
When the Risley RV Resort comes around again before the zoning board, the neighbors will be in a better position to fight, Smith said.
"I'm hopeful we will prevail," Smith said.
