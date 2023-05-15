GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Teachers and staff with the Galloway Township school district donated to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey — Southern Branch's program Let Us Eat, Please with a check presentation on April 20.
Let Us Eat, Please was created in 2012 to provide food to needy families in the summer months when children are not in school. Teachers and staff raised funds for the program and presented the check to Let Us Eat, Please committee member Amy Houck Elco at the school district office.
Presenting the check were Superintendent Stephen Santilli and Christine Burgess, Director of Student Services.
