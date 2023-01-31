Galloway Township police, Hope One team rescue homeless man from overdose

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police officers and Hope One members revived a homeless man living in the woods from a drug overdose on Friday.

Hope One members Lindsey Komar and Patrick Reece were with township police surveying people living in a wooded area as part of Point-in-Time, a weeklong effort to county America's homeless population.

When they arrived, they spotted a man who had overdosed, Atlantic County officials said on Tuesday.

Township police Det. Matthew Worth and Det. Sgt. Jason Kiamos removed the man from his tarp tent while Komar and Reece provided Narcan, a medication used to revive people who've overdosed on opioids.

Det. Dominic Fabrizio then administered the drug before township emergency medical services arrived on the scene, officials said.

The man regained consciousness before being taken to a hospital, officials said.

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler said the group's quick response and teamwork helped save the man's life.

“On behalf of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and the Hope Exists Foundation, I would like to commend the Galloway Township officers for their heroic actions in saving the man's life," Scheffler said in a statement on Monday. "Our community is proud of our law enforcement and grateful for our uniformed officers and emergency services who knowingly put their lives on the line to protect others in the line of duty."