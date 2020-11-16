Galloway Township musician plays bass on metal band's new album

PLEASANTVILLE — Drew Murphy’s dedication to playing bass guitar in various metal bands over the past 20 years is beginning to pay dividends this year.
Murphy, a Galloway Township resident, joined the Brooklyn/New Jersey-based black metal outfit Tombs two years ago, but the band is releasing its first full-length album with Murphy as a member, titled “Under Sullen Skies” on Friday through Season of Mist Records.
“We have a great manager. It’s the polar opposite of what I experienced in the past, the worst manager possible. It’s nice to deal with people in the business that actually care about the bands. They are not just there to leech money off something that might be hot for a few minutes,” said Murphy sounding like a grizzled music business veteran.
Murphy, 37, has toured with Tombs in this country over the past two years, but the group is an international touring band. Once there is a vaccine for COVID-19, he hopes to make his first appearances with the band overseas.
Before Murphy joined Tombs, the band played at Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest in November 2017 in California and did European tours.
“Things are in the talking stage. I haven’t played in Europe,” said Murphy, who has performed in Mexico and in Canada with other bands.
Murphy’s love of music started when he lived in South Jersey. He moved to Somers Point at age 9. He picked up the bass guitar because no one played it.
“It was an old Ibanez Destroyer that someone spray painted white,” said Murphy about the first electric bass that he owned, which he bought at Cherry’s Music Shop on New Road in Somers Point.
There was a strong punk, hardcore and metal scene in Atlantic County at the beginning of Murphy’s days at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, where he graduated from in 2002, he said. He attended shows every weekend at the now defunct Delaretos Night Club in Galloway Township.
When Murphy started to play bass professionally, he was the singer, bassist and leader of the metal band Hammer Fight, who played a show in 2000 at the now defunct Boneyard in Atlantic City. During the same time, Murphy also played bass for a death metal band outfit called Kalopsia, which was based out of New Brunswick, Middlesex County.
Mike Hill, the frontman and founding member of Tombs from Brooklyn, New York, decided to make three-fourths of his new version of Tombs former members of Kalopsia, including Murphy. Drummer Justin Spaeth has been with Murphy in Hammer Fight, Kalopsia and Tombs.
Dutch Pearce wrote a review of the Tombs’ six-song extended play release, titled “Monarchy of Shadows,” which was issued on Feb. 28, and was the first Tombs recording on which Murphy plays. Pearce, who writes for Decibel magazine and decibelmagazine.com, called Tombs “one of the heaviest bands in the world” in his review.
“Tombs are more about emotion than genre expectations,” Pearce said. “Bands like Tombs are exceptional because they employ numerous genre styles in their pursuit of intense heaviness. Intensity became their trademark early on, and that hasn’t changed. They’re just more atmospheric now.”
Tombs nailed their formula in 2011 with their album “Path of Totality,” Pearce said. The band definitely seem to have found its spark again with “Monarchy of Shadows,” said Pearce, who runs his own online metal webzine titled thecallofthenight.com
The process of recording the full-length “Under Sullen Skies,” which was recorded during the first couple months of this year before the COVID-19 pandemic, was similar to the “Monarchy of Shadows” EP, Murphy said.
“Under Sullen Skies” was more collaborative with Murphy having input, so that ideas could be changed.
“It was more fun. There was more to do,” said Murphy, who added the “Monarchy of Shadows” songs were written by the time he joined the band.
Tombs was able to play one show, the record release party for “Monarchy of Shadows” at Brighton Bar in Long Branch, Monmouth County, before any further touring was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was great. It was packed. A lot of good friends were there,” Murphy said. “It was a good night.”
With the help of Season of Mist Records, Murphy will do his best to promote “Under Sullen Skies” virtually while operating his business, Colossal Customs Printing and Design on Noahs Road in Pleasantville, which he co-owns.
Murphy will have to wait to see if he can spread the word about the new release with live shows next year.
“It all just depends on what’s going on, what promoters are doing, what other bands are doing. Are people going to shows?” asked Murphy. “We are not playing stadiums. We are playing clubs. ... If people are still afraid to come out, there will not be a whole lot of incentive for us to go out.”
