Galloway Township musician plays bass on metal band's new album

PLEASANTVILLE — Drew Murphy’s dedication to playing bass guitar in various metal bands over the past 20 years is beginning to pay dividends this year.

Murphy, a Galloway Township resident, joined the Brooklyn/New Jersey-based black metal outfit Tombs two years ago, but the band is releasing its first full-length album with Murphy as a member, titled “Under Sullen Skies” on Friday through Season of Mist Records.

“We have a great manager. It’s the polar opposite of what I experienced in the past, the worst manager possible. It’s nice to deal with people in the business that actually care about the bands. They are not just there to leech money off something that might be hot for a few minutes,” said Murphy sounding like a grizzled music business veteran.

Murphy, 37, has toured with Tombs in this country over the past two years, but the group is an international touring band. Once there is a vaccine for COVID-19, he hopes to make his first appearances with the band overseas.

Before Murphy joined Tombs, the band played at Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest in November 2017 in California and did European tours.

“Things are in the talking stage. I haven’t played in Europe,” said Murphy, who has performed in Mexico and in Canada with other bands.