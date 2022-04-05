Galloway Township man hospitalized with serious injuries following accident

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old township resident was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an accident at the intersection of the Seaview and Biscayne avenues early Tuesday morning.

Township police responded to the area of Seaview and Biscayne avenues for a report of a motor vehicle accident with driver entrapment at approximately 2:23 a.m.

When police arrived, it was determined there was a single vehicle collision, with the driver, Gregory Bianco, found trapped in the vehicle.

Bianco was extricated from the vehicle by Bayview Fire Department and treated by Galloway Township Ambulance Squad and AtlantiCare Paramedics for serious bodily injuries.

Bianco was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for his injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Bayview Volunteer Fire Department, The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad and the AtlantiCare Paramedics responded to the accident.

Anyone with information about the crash, please contact Officer Ron Gorneau #95 of the Galloway Township Traffic Safety Unit, 609-652-3705, ext. 5095.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

