Galloway Township July 4th parade canceled this year

Staff reports
Galloway Township's annual July 4th parade, the largest in the state, will not be held this year due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19.
The Parade Committee reached that decision Wednesday and notified the township, said Mike DiLullo, chairman.
DiLullo said planning for the parade requires two and a half months in advance and that ongoing uncertainty about the virus and restrictions made it impossible to properly plan.
DiLullo said the parade will return in 2022.
The parade takes place in Historic Smithville, but has not been held since 2019 due the pandemic.
