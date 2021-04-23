 Skip to main content
Galloway Township July 4 parade canceled
Galloway Township July 4 parade canceled

Fourth of July parade in Galloway

Ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 have led to the cancellation of this year's Fourth of July parade in Galloway Township.

 Press archives

Galloway Township's annual July 4 parade, the largest in the state, will not be held this year due to ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19.

The Parade Committee reached that decision Wednesday and notified the township, said Mike DiLullo, chairman.

DiLullo said planning for the parade requires 2½ months and that ongoing uncertainty about the virus and restrictions made it impossible to properly plan.

He said the parade will return in 2022.

The parade takes place in Historic Smithville but has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

