Galloway Township Council unveils marijuana zoning, new budget

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Township Council on Tuesday introduced a new zone layout for where marijuana businesses will be allowed to operate.

The changes were prompted by a review from the state Pinelands Commission that determined that growing marijuana was being categorized as an industrial use, creating new restrictions on where certain marijuana businesses can operate. The new redevelopment zone will be reviewed by the township Planning Board, council and the Pinelands Commission again. Certain marijuana businesses will be allowed in a tract south of the White Horse Pike.

The zone still prohibits marijuana businesses from opening within 1,000 feet of a school.

Mayor Anthony Coppola stressed that, as in many other municipalities in New Jersey, no property owner would be able to develop a marijuana business by right, but would instead have to receive an endorsement from the council and the relevant licenses from the state. Councilman Tom Bassford said he wanted the township to use its authority in entering into redevelopment agreements to regulate odors coming from marijuana facilities.

The Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association has previously raised concerns about a proposed marijuana processing-and-development plant off Aloe Street.

Township officials said they had found applicants proposing to open a marijuana business had been generally less prepared than other people interested in becoming business owners in the township, and believed the additional oversight was appropriate.

New Jersey's marijuana industry is set to enter a new phase Tuesday, when the state will begin accepting license applications for marijuana retailers. It began accepting applications for marijuana cultivators and manufacturers Dec. 15.

In other business, council introduced a $28.1 million 2022 budget that will keep the local tax rate stable for the eighth year in a row, which officials called a reflection of a fiscal stability that has gradually improved over the past decade.

Township Manager Chris Johansen said Tuesday the COVID-19 pandemic and the staggered delivery of federal aid have made for a fluid budgeting process.

“It was kind of a crazy year. You’ll see a lot of flux in this budget,” Johansen said. “You’re going to see some fluctuation between revenues and expenses.”

Local revenues will be bolstered by a new $422,000 shared-service agreement with Absecon. The township is still waiting to see how much money will be allocated to it this year from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion federal pandemic relief package that was signed into law last year. Galloway received $1.8 million from the plan last year.

There is set to be a $43,000 decrease in the local-purpose tax levy. Overall, the local-purpose property tax rate will decrease slightly, to 61.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, not including property taxes levied by the local school districts or the county.

Some of the changes within the budget would be an increase of $350,000 in salaries and wages, owing to the hiring of two police officers and a public works officer, as well as scheduled wage growth. Other expenditures, including from energy, insurance and professional fees, are set to grow by about $582,000.

The township also is spending more on debt service, to reduce its long-term debt obligations.

Coppola said attracting development and ratable properties has fortified the township against economic downturns, while enabling the township to reduce debt and avoid property tax increases. He specifically pointed to attracting new warehousing and shipping facilities for e-commerce businesses. Township officials recently unveiled plans for an Amazon short-distance delivery station to be built at Aloe Street and Genoa Avenue.

Coppola said the township was on pace to be debt free by the end of 2023.

“We’re going to run not only a budget that’s fair to our employees, but that’s fair to the taxpayers, and I think that’s the most important part,” he said.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, Rich Barber was sworn in as police chief. His promotion comes after the retirement of former Chief Donna Higbee, who ended her over-six-year tenure last month.

