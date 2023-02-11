GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Township Council will consider joining the call from mayors in a dozen shore towns for a moratorium on all offshore wind activity, citing the number of whale deaths this winter, Mayor Anthony J. Coppola said.

The council will hold its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.

Eight dead whales have washed ashore in New Jersey and New York during the past nine weeks. A dead humpback whale washed up Jan. 13 in Brigantine.

“I would like to put a halt on things until we know why the whales are washing up,” Councilman Tom Bassford said. “It’s not a coincidence to me.”

Coppola said Bassford brought up the idea during the council’s last regular meeting last month. Coppola said he received a phone call from Brigantine Mayor Vincent Sera asking him to stand in solidarity with them.

The resolution will mention the impact on tourism from dead whales washing up on beaches, but there will be no mention of being for or against alternative energy sources.

“There is bipartisan support for taking a pause. I’m still learning about it. I’m reading as much as I can,” Coppola said. “I will make my decision when the time comes.”

A majority of the seven-member council can pass a resolution to sign a letter calling for a pause on offshore wind activity, Bassford said. It doesn’t have to be a unanimous vote.

“We are not Brigantine, Ventnor or Atlantic City,” Bassford said. “A lot of people from our town care about shore life. ... I feel strongly about it.”

A township resolution would be similar to those passed by other municipalities, Bassford said.

“Most of the citizens feel the same way,” Bassford said. “The dead whales are collateral damage.”

Bassford was the only councilman out of seven — all Republicans — to vote against authorizing the township to apply for a Sustainable Jersey Grant for $10,000 during the last council meeting. He brought up the dead whales before voting against the grant.

“Whales have washed up, not just in our immediate area that we all read about in Atlantic City and Brigantine, but it’s happening all up and down the East Coast. There is one in Maryland, South Carolina, Florida and up in the New England area,” Bassford said. “These windmills are going to be an eyesore. I’m not for it.”

Bassford appeared to be critical of environmental groups, who he says have not been vocal about the whale deaths.

“All of a sudden that is not a concern to the environmentalists anymore. They don’t care,” Bassford said.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, have called publicly for a moratorium.

Federal authorities say there is no indication the work underway to map the ocean floor in advance of proposed offshore wind projects contributed to the whale deaths, but many community members and area officials remain unconvinced.

Last month, environmental groups gathered in Atlantic City to support responsible offshore wind development and marine mammal protection. Organizations in attendance included representatives from GreenFaith Alliance, New Jersey Sierra Club, New Jersey Organizing Project and Anglers for Offshore Wind.

The mayors who have signed a moratorium letter include Mayor Michael Becker of Margate, Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour of Stone Harbor and Mayor Patrick Rosenello of North Wildwood.

Similar to the township, Linwood Mayor Darren Matik signed the letter even though his city is not on a barrier island.