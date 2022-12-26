Galloway Township Council authorizes issuance of sewer bond

GALLOWAY — The Township Council authorized a $3.8 million bond on Dec. 13 to finance the Pinehurst Area Sanitary Sewer System Extension project.

A grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection and new connection fees will help service the new debt such that current residents connected to the public utility will not see a rate hike.

Township Manager Chris Johansen said the DEP grant would total $1.4 million, leaving around $2.4 million to be serviced by revenues from the sewer utility.

Mayor Anthony Coppola said the area was divided among various property owners. The lack of consolidation requires the township to coordinate a public sewer extension, rather than negotiate an extension with a single developer.

“I think this is an interesting area, where this area is not owned by one person; it’s piecemeal,” Coppola said. “You can’t get these people to collectively get together to put an infrastructure in, so that’s why we would take steps like this to get DEP to step up and pay a little, and then we pay a little and then (property owners pay a connection fee.)”

The authorization of the new bond was accompanied by an affirmative vote on an ordinance to set new sewer-connection fees.

Properties newly connected to the extended sewer system will see their connection fees rise from $2,800 to $3,200. Johansen said the township estimates the higher connection fees will generate $2.9 million in revenue, meaning that the township will come out $500,000 ahead through the extension, without resorting to rate hikes. The extension could have more than 900 properties connected to the sewer, according to township officials. Coppola said the hike in the connection fee already was scheduled, but it was fortuitous that it was coming in tandem with the sewer extension.

“When all the connection fees are paid, then we will actually have more money than we would pay back,” Johansen said.

Coppola said the grant was awarded to promote development, according to guidelines set by the DEP. He said the state had previously frustrated efforts to expand sewer service to areas where township officials would have preferred, such as along Route 9, but reflected positively on the process.

“DEP has identified areas in the township that are within our sewer-service area where that they’d like to see development. They have other areas they don’t want to see,” Coppola said. “They’ve identified some of those areas (where the DEP wants development), and they’re actually encouraging us with grant money to do it.”

The connection-fee hike will take effect immediately. The sewer-extension project sill has to go through the Planning Board and other regulatory processes, meaning it may not be completed for as long as two years.