Galloway Township bans adult recreational marijuana use in its parks and playgrounds

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Adults can smoke marijuana in this state now recreationally, but that does not mean they should try it in township parks, playgrounds, or sports fields or their adjacent parking areas.

The seven-member Township Council on Tuesday decided unanimously that smoking pot would be treated the same as smoking cigarettes, cigars and vaping. The practice is prohibited in all township recreation areas.

The public hearing and the second reading of the ordinance was held Tuesday, but no residents had any comments during the virtual meeting.

The township's cannabis committee has met a few times and is trying to decide how to handle the idea of recreational marijuana sales, Councilman Anthony Coppola said.

The township will need to make a decision by Aug. 21 about whether to allow retail recreational marijuana sales within its borders, Coppola said. If it does not, it will be subject to the rules of the state, but currently, it is unknown what the rules of the state are when it comes to recreational adult marijuana sales, he said.

If the township doesn't adopt any restriction, it would have to wait five years to make any changes to what the state will allow, Coppola said.

In other township news: