Galloway Township bans adult recreational marijuana use in its parks and playgrounds
Galloway Township bans adult recreational marijuana use in its parks and playgrounds

Galloway Township Council Meeting

The seven-member Galloway Township Council are, from left, Rich Clute, Anthony Coppola, Frank Santo, Jim Gorman, Mary Crawford, Tony DiPietro and Robert Maldonado.

 VINCENT JACKSON / Staff Writer

On Monday, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation legalizing marijuana use in New Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP —  Adults can smoke marijuana in this state now recreationally, but that does not mean they should try it in township parks, playgrounds, or sports fields or their adjacent parking areas.

The seven-member Township Council on Tuesday decided unanimously that smoking pot would be treated the same as smoking cigarettes, cigars and vaping. The practice is prohibited in all township recreation areas.

The public hearing and the second reading of the ordinance was held Tuesday, but no residents had any comments during the virtual meeting.

The township's cannabis committee has met a few times and is trying to decide how to handle the idea of recreational marijuana sales, Councilman Anthony Coppola said.

The township will need to make a decision by Aug. 21 about whether to allow retail recreational marijuana sales within its borders, Coppola said. If it does not, it will be subject to the rules of the state, but currently, it is unknown what the rules of the state are when it comes to recreational adult marijuana sales, he said.

If the township doesn't adopt any restriction, it would have to wait five years to make any changes to what the state will allow, Coppola said.

In other township news:

— The Fourth of July parade will be held at 9 a.m. July 3 with a raindate of July 10. The parade is all all-volunteer affair, and it will be slightly scaled back due to a lack of fundraising, Township Manager Chris Johansen said. There has been an outcry from the community to hold the Fourth of July parade, Councilman Rich Clute said. The parade committee wants residents to come and be in the parade. Residents should call 609-839-0438.

— Township Council authorized the purchase of body-worn cameras and accessories for all 60 police officers from the approved state vendor, Watchguard Video, in the amount of $149,845.

— Township Council tabled the self-examination, resolution to amend and adopt the 2021 municipal budget because it has not been told how it can spend the $3.5 million that it is supposed to receive of American Recovery Act money.

— Township Council talked about trying to return to in-person meetings next month and possibly using a school auditorium to accommodate more than 30 people indoors.

+1 
Rich Clute

CLUTE

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

