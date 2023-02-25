An author from Galloway Township released her fifth historical novel, "Their Winter Burn," in late January.
Mary Ann Trail, a longtime resident of the township, worked as a librarian at Stockton University for 30 years. After retiring, she took up writing, and has written four previous novels, all set in the early 1800s and including touches of mystery and romance.
"Their Winter Burn" is set in 1805 and tells the story of a couple immigrating to Boston from England. According to the book's synopsis, their reception is "chilly," and they find a dead body in their new residence.
"I am always a bit anxious when launching a new title," Trail said. "I spend a lot of time with these characters, and I have grown very fond of them. I wonder, and hope, everyone will like them as much as I do."
For more information on "Their Winter Burn," visit maryanntrail.com.
