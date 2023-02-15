GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The seven-member Township Council on Tuesday unanimously approved township-wide standards for the cannabis industry — at least the indoor aspects of the growing industry.

While the indoor regulations were settled, a large portion of the three-hour meeting was dedicated to audience members debating the pros and cons of whether the township should allow an outdoor marijuana operation, which the adopted ordinance did not address.

Council's actions came almost two years to the day that Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law the legal use of recreational marijuana by those 21 and older in the state.

For indoor marijuana businesses, the township established regulations for issues such as security, odor, standards of conduct for all local license holders, and suspension or revocation of a license.

Mayor Anthony J. Coppola told the crowd a different administration voted to permit cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and delivery services to operate within the township.

"You never want to be the first. You never want to be the last," Coppola said about a municipality tackling new things. "At least we were able to prevent retail establishments."

Even though the township approved rules for the licensing, registration and regulation of cannabis establishments Tuesday, no marijuana businesses can set up shop in the municipality without being reviewed first by either township officials and/or the Redevelopment Committee, Coppola said. Not to the mention the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

The Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association has expressed concerns about odor and the possibility of a decreasing quality of life and property values due to the operation of an indoor cannabis business near their homes.

Robert Mueller, president of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Blue Heron Pines, asked who would be responsible for monitoring compliance regarding odors escaping from an indoor cannabis business.

Mueller said it could be a "fox guarding the hen house" situation if the marijuana establishment were responsible for its own odor monitoring. He asked if a trained, independent person could keep track of the odor monitoring at a potential site.

The idea of having the cannabis business do the odor monitoring was to create a record, log or history of smells emanating from an indoor facility, township redevelopment attorney M. James Maley Jr. said.

"It's not for them to be wholly self-policing," Maley said.

A Michigan-based marijuana farm, Grasshopper Farms, is looking to work with local landowners Duane and Pam Demaree to set up an outdoor cannabis growing operation on about 40 acres at 219 Cologne Ave., Township Manager Chris Johansen said.

Outdoor growing takes place worldwide, Duane Demaree said.

"We are farmers, and we want to grow another crop," he said, adding he was amazed and overwhelmed when he visited Grasshopper Farms. "It takes an enormous amount of power for indoor grow."

Robert Mejia, a teaching specialist in cannabis studies at Stockton University, talked about the positives of outdoor versus indoor grow.

With outdoor grow, the odor would only be during blooming and harvest time, with each lasting about three weeks, and some of the harvesting operations would take place indoors as opposed to an indoor business, which has cannabis plants at different stages of development year-round, Mejia said.

"Growing outdoors is more sustainable," Mejia said. "Northwest New Jersey has the only outdoor grow in the state. I hope you take this seriously. ... This is a solid project."

The nutrient-rich waste water from an indoor cannabis business also has to be dealt with, Mejia said.

The pro-outdoor grow faction was matched by an anti-outdoor grow faction.

Nancy Fiedler, a Blue Heron Pines resident, said she wanted to make sure the smell from a proposed outdoor grow facility doesn't affect her neighbors' properties or the golf course.

Anna Jezycki, a council meeting regular known as "Mrs. J," said the township needs to do its research.

"Galloway doesn't always need to be first," Jezycki said.

The township's cannabis committee is still in operation, and it will investigate outdoor grow for the council, Deputy Mayor Tony DiPietro said after the meeting.

Three council members — Tom Bassford, Rich Clute and RJ Amato III — are cannabis committee members.

"You've got to be patient," Coppola said. "This (outdoor) cannabis thing, we have two sides of the issue. We are tasked to find common ground."

In other council business:

The council approved a non-binding resolution to call for an immediate moratorium on offshore wind development pending an investigation into the deaths of whales on the New Jersey and New York coasts.

Council members are asking for a comprehensive, thorough examination to be done by federal and state agencies that confidently concludes that these activities are not a contributing factor to recent whale deaths.

"Our nearby community supports clean energy programs, but seeks to first fully understand the cause of these tragic deaths and what can be done to prevent future losses," the resolution states.

A certain portion of the environmental movement has nothing to say about the whale deaths because wind energy is like a religion to some environmentalists, who live and die by wind, Bassford said.

"This (offshore wind development) is being pushed," Bassford said. "I'm all for putting a pause on this. Let's see what's happening."