GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Officials have agreed to pay the owner of land slated to be used by an alternative school more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit alleging they illegally tried to block the school’s opening.

A federal appeals court dismissed the case earlier this month, following an Oct. 11 consent order.

That consent order, issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler, ratified the settlement between Kevin J. Dixon and the township and several current and former township officials, including the former mayor and former police chief. The settlement relates to Galloway’s revocation of construction permits for a charter school at a property owned by Dixon and a subsequent lawsuit from Dixon alleging the township had racially discriminated against the school’s planned students.

“Defendants’ conduct is not only morally repugnant; it is illegal,” Dixon’s attorneys alleged in an amended complaint filed Feb. 11, 2022. “Defendants’ public statements and conduct, amplified by their status as Galloway Township officials, fanned the flames of residents’ racial animus.”

The defendants named in the suit include township Construction official John Holroyd, township Manager Chris Johansen, former police Chief Donna Higbee, former Mayor Jim Gorman and the township itself.

The Township Council issued a resolution authorizing a settlement between the township and Dixon at a special meeting Aug. 26. Its seven members voted 5-1, according to township records. Councilman Tom Bassford was the sole nay vote. Councilman R.J. Amato was absent.

The resolution authorized the township to settle for a total of $1.3 million at the advice of counsel. The text of the resolution noted the council had the right to refuse the settlement but said such action would compromise how much of the settlement the township’s insurance policy covered. The township would be held liable for any payments it would have to make in excess of the $1.3 million total and other litigation costs, pursuant to the township’s insurance policy.

Mayor Anthony Coppola, Higbee and Johansen declined comment, citing conditions of the lawsuit. Gorman and Holroyd did not respond to requests for comment last week.

Dixon said he was glad to move on from the litigation and said the school was running smoothly.

“The lawsuit speaks for itself,” Dixon said, adding Galloway was his hometown and he was glad “to put the conflict behind” him.

The township and some of the individual defendants entered into negotiations with Dixon around April. The court was then informed May 18 that Dixon and Galloway and the other defendants had reached a settlement in principle.

Kugler issued a consent order ratifying a settlement and release between Dixon, Galloway and the former and current officials Oct. 11.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, noting the settlement, dismissed the Feb. 28, 2022, appeal from the township March 8, 2023.

The litigation relates to the Seashore Learning Academy, a tenant of Dixon’s property at 313 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, roughly across the street from the township Municipal Complex. The academy is an alternative school designed for students from Atlantic City with certain disabilities, behavioral issues or other qualifying special needs.

Rumors about the school stoked alarm in Galloway. A group of residents gathered at Township Council meetings in fall 2021 expressing outrage at the prospects of the alternative school and bringing the students it serves to Galloway. Police Chief Donna Higbee implied the school could compromise the safety of the township and burden her officers with additional calls for service.

The township revoked the construction permits it had previously awarded Dixon for the school Nov. 12, 2021. Then township Solicitor Albert Marmero said Dixon had not appeared before the township Planning Board to examine whether he needed to submit a site plan for review, as stipulated by Dixon’s zoning permit.

Dixon sued the township and its officials Dec. 13, 2021. He maintained the township’s revocation of his construction permits discriminated against the planned school’s students, who are predominantly Black and Hispanic students from Atlantic City and Pleasantville.

Galloway and the officials named as defendants countered that the closure of the school was pursuant to the good-faith upholding of their municipal regulations with which Dixon was refusing to comply.

The amended complaint from Dixon filed Feb. 11, 2022, delineated statements it found to have amounted to “thinly veiled, racially coded language.” It noted that one resident said at the Nov. 9, 2021, meeting that the students would be “dangerous,” have police records, and that residents would have to worry about “getting mugged.”

The complaint from Dixon also took aim at Higbee’s comments.

Higbee stressed just after the Oct. 26, 2021, council meeting that she was not singling out any one project, but that she was angry police were not informed about “new businesses, or new schools, or new things that may bring potential harm” to the township.

“All of those statements by Chief Higbee and Galloway residents, while not expressly referring to the race or ethnicity of the school’s students, used language that is coded to evoke (and is widely understood to evoke) the students’ race or ethnicity,” Fishman said in his complaint.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. held a news conference Nov. 10, 2021, denouncing the comments of Galloway officials and residents, saying they showed how “racism is alive and well.”

Dixon alleged he had a conversation with Galloway Mayor Jim Gorman, one of the named defendants, about the school, during which Gorman described the students as “the worst of the worst from Atlantic City and Pleasantville” — comments Dixon said he called racist at the time.

Kugler appeared sympathetic to Dixon’s arguments during the Jan. 27 hearing at which he gave Dixon qualified injunctive relief. He said Galloway officials were aware of the demographics of Atlantic City and of the likely students and was particularly harsh toward the township when discussing what he described as officials’ failure to challenge residents’ racist comments.

“(No) member of council or the mayor or the township manager or the chief of police said or did anything to calm the residents and point out the racist nature of some of the public’s comments,” Kugler said. “Clearly, ‘no profiles in courage’ that night.”

Kugler deemed that Dixon would “likely succeed on the merits of the claims of discrimination” if the case went to trial.

“Defendants illegally discriminated against the plaintiffs by not applying the laws in a uniformed manner, but basing their actions on racial discrimination,” Kugler said.

Kugler, in granting the preliminary injunction, found the site plan approvals awarded in 2005 authorized Dixon to operate any manner of business stipulated to be a permitted use in the zone, including a school.

“The zoning permit was not conditional on ‘site plan amendment may be required,’” Kugler said. “That phrase is nonsensical and has no legal meaning. Something cannot be conditioned on an event that may or may not ever occur.”

The Seashore Learning Academy opened around the spring of 2022. It is operated by Specialized Education Services Inc., or SESI, which was acquired by Fullbloom. On its website SESI is described as the “premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting.”