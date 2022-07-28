Galloway to address affordable housing obligation

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — With a state deadline looming, providing housing for low and middle-income renters must be a high priority.

Township officials are exploring options to bring new affordable housing into Galloway. The new development is needed so Galloway can meet state affordable-housing requirements ultimately created by the Mount Laurel doctrine.

Jen Heller, who works for the Township Planner, Polistina & Associates, said Galloway has to collect a total of 884 affordable-housing credits before the expiration of the current affordable-housing round in July 2025. Galloway currently has around 150 credits outstanding that it still needs to obtain by bringing in affordable-housing units into the township.

A municipality’s target for affordable-housing credits is set through negotiations with the courts and the Fair Share Housing Center, an affordable-housing advocacy group. They set a target based off the amount of vacant land available for development in a municipality, among various other factors.

Different kinds of affordable-housing units can be worth different amount of housing credits. Bonuses are awarded if a unit meets certain criteria, such as being a rental property, senior-designated property or for addressing special needs, such as providing housing for people with disabilities.

Township officials have discussed an affordable-housing project with different developers, Mayor Anthony Coppola said. He said that he and his colleagues toured different affordable properties in South Jersey, including in Atlantic City, Stafford and Glassboro, Gloucester County. Some, he said, “blew (him) away” and defied negative stereotypes associated with affordable developments.

“There’s a huge disparity to one developer’s product to another,” Coppola said at the recent Township Council meeting. “Some of these places are truly amazing.”

The Mount Laurel doctrine — established by a pair of 1975 and 1983 rulings from the New Jersey Supreme Court — dictates that municipalities have a constitutional obligation to provide affordable-housing opportunities for low-income residents. The state Legislature codified this doctrine with the 1985 Fair Housing Act, which created The Council on Affordable Housing to compel municipalities to meet their housing obligations. That council is now essentially defunct, with New Jersey courts relying on the Fair Share Housing Center to negotiate development plans with municipalities.

Whatever developer the township does bring in, Coppola said that he wanted it to meet certain criteria. He wanted it to be likely for the development to have low turnover rates and tenants that become long-term residents, vested in the future of the township.

Heller added that it was a general priority to have affordable development important municipal infrastructure, such as sewer systems and mass transit points.

Township officials agreed it would also be important to keep any affordable property east of the Garden State Parkway – so as to avoid any additional development restrictions imposed by the state Pinelands Commission. Those restrictions, designed to preserve the Pine Barrens, regulate how much development a municipality is able to pursue in areas designated for protection, by requiring developers to purchase Pinelands Development Credits, or PDCs.

Some municipal officials, such as those in Egg Harbor Township, have argued that not relaxing PDC requirements for certain projects hobbles affordable development.

The Timber Ridge Redevelopment plan in Egg Harbor Township, which would have included 252 total units and 50 affordable ones, was quashed in April when officials discovered that a prospective developer would be required to purchase $1.1 million-worth of PDCs to meet state regulations. The new proposal, tailored to reduce PDC costs, would include 226 units, of which only eight would be affordable.

Heller agreed that developers not getting relief on PDC costs when building affordable units hurt a municipality’s ability to meet its affordable-housing targets.

Failing to obtain enough affordable-housing credits before the July 2025 deadline can leave a municipality more vulnerable to builder-remedy lawsuits brought by a perspective developer. If a court imposes a remedy under such a suit, municipalities such as Galloway would have no say as to what kind of project can proceed.

“I want to protect this town and make sure we’re getting the best product that we can, while still addressing our pretty significant affordable-housing obligation moving forward," Coppola said.

There have been recent disputes over a municipalities affordable housing obligations.

The Fair Share Housing Center accused Middle Township in 2021 of stalling low-income and middle-income developments – and suggested then that the township should be stripped of its immunity to builder-remedy lawsuits. Middle Township ultimately came to an agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center this January, pledging to produce 320 units of affordable housing and launch an affordable redevelopment project in the historically Black town of Whitesboro.

Coppola said Galloway could explore several steps to facilitate and guide affordable development, including acquiring or selling township property or entering into a redevelopment agreement to produce affordable housing. Developers in Galloway currently make a contribution to the township’s affordable-housing trust fund, which can be used to help subsidize any future affordable development by purchasing needed land or waiving certain fees. It can also be used to support homeowners with qualifying incomes to renovate or repair their properties.

“The money’s there and we would like for more residents to take advantage of it,” Heller said.

Affordable development in the township collectively must include units affordable for people that make moderate, low and very low incomes, which are set at 70%, 50% and 30% of regional median income, respectively. The regional median income for a one-person household in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties is $60,768.

Heller said that many people who are low-income are often young workers just joining a municipality’s public workforce and that low-income status should not be stigmatized.

“To kind of take away the stigma of affordable housing, I think that’s a good thing,” Heller said.