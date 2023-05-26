GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jeremiah Scates, a student at Reeds Road Elementary School, was honored Monday on the field prior to a Philadelphia Phillies game.
Scates was chosen as one of 10 recipients of the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Student Award. He was nominated by his fifth grade teacher Frank Santo, who calls Scates a "model student who excels academically."
"He is a talented athlete for Galloway Township sports, and he is a leader with his peers," Santo said. "Jeremiah always engages challenges with a growth mindset and never gives up no matter how monumental the task. His accomplishments set a standard of excellence and are a true testament to his character."
As part of the recognition, the Phillies have made a $1,000 donation to Reeds Road.
