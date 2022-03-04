 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galloway schools respond to lead contamination report

Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Five years after testing first revealed the presence of lead in water lines in the township's schools, the district has taken many steps to ensure students' drinking water is "absolutely safe," Superintendent Annette C. Giaquinto said Friday.

In an email, Giaquinto outlined measures the district has taken to remediate the issue.

Her comments came a day after an advocacy group published a report regarding lead in drinking water in Atlantic County schools. The report's authors, the Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality, specifically referenced the township's schools, and said 92% of Atlantic County schools had lead in one or more of their water tap systems.

Giaquinto said the report contained information that was old and already available to the public. It did not the include what work the schools have taken to address the issue and the fact that new testing is taking place, she said.

"The information that was circulated was copied from a report released back in 2017 and does not include any of the remediation measures taken by the District, nor does it include the fact that the District is currently in the process of completing its next required round of testing," said Giaquinto. "Indeed, the District has taken every step necessary to ensure safe drinking water, including following all state and local requirements regarding same."

Other steps taken by the district were to replace drinking water fountains with new hydration stations, taking out water tap systems not meeting safety standards and marking sinks "for handwashing only" where needed, Giaquinto said.

"To be perfectly clear, the District’s drinking water facilities available to, and used by, students and staff meet all health and safety standards. The water available to, and used by, students and staff in the District is absolutely safe as determined by state standards," Giaquinto said.

Galloway's K-8 public school district is currently completing the water lead testing process, posting updates on its website and will send out all required notifications when the time comes, Giaquinto said.

