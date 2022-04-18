Galloway residents to see municipal tax decrease for eighth straight year

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents will see a municipal tax decrease for the eighth consecutive year in the township's lastest budget.

The committee adopted its 2022 township budget on April 12. General appropriations in the budget totaled about $28.1 million, a decrease from the 2021 budget which came in at just under $28.7 million.

The municipal purpose tax was set at 61.3 cents per $100 of assed value — a small drop from the 2021 budget when the rate was set at 61.3 cents. With the average residential property assessment at about $167,695.23, the average homeowners would see the municipal-use portion of their property taxes decrease slightly by about $1.68 to $1,027.97.

Township Manager Chris Johansen said the budget was the result of the council’s long-term plan and thanked those who helped prepare the budget.

“This is the same philosophy we’ve had, financially speaking of course, that we’ve followed for the past eight years,” Johansen said at last week's council meeting. “We’re continuing with this trend, nothing has changed…this is a budget that I’m really proud of.”

“It’s unbelievable that we’ve had an eighth consecutive year of municipal tax decreases and it’s a credit to everybody up here,” said Mayor Anthony Coppola.

With a total ratable base valuated at over $2.7 billion, revenue to be collected from the municipal purpose tax at the 2022 rate is about $16.8 million — a slight decrease of about $43,000 from what was collected in 2021.

Johansen said the township was still waiting to be allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief act that President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021. The township received about $1.8 million from the ARP in 2021 and council will likely amend the budget once APR funds are awarded to the township in 2022.

Capital spending for 2022 is currently at about $660,000 for the service year, down from 2021, but could be increased once the township receives ARP funds.

Johansen said that spending on salaries is up slightly beyond contractually set increases, due to the hiring of one Public Works employee and two police officers.

The amount of money the township is paying on debt service is rising by just under $468,000 — an increase Johansen attributed to the administration’s desire to aggressively retire the township’s debt after the COVID-19 pandemic had caused the township to decelerate its note payments. Township officials said Galloway is on pace to be debt free by 2023.

Township officials contrasted the 2022 budget with the actions the township had to take in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis and recession. Coppola and Councilman Tom Bassford recalled how the financial straits required the township to furlough township employees one day a week.

"It's a credit to the long-term plan that we put in place when we weren't able to offer tax reductions," Coppola said. "But we had a plan, we had a long-term plan moving forward and we implemented that plan and within a couple years that plan started to take shape and we were able to start doing tax reductions."

