Galloway residents convince Township Council to vote against pot warehouse

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — At a meeting Tuesday night attended by about 200 residents, Township Council voted down a redevelopment plan for a proposed medical marijuana warehouse.
Voting 4-3, the council rejected an ordinance that would have adopted a plan for the facility at Pomona Road and Zurich Avenue.
Republicans Rich Clute, Robert Maldonado, Frank Santo and Tony DiPietro voted against the warehouse.
Mayor Jim Gorman, a Democrat, said he and Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford, a fellow Democrat, and Councilman Anthony Coppola, a Republican, voted for it.
Dozens of residents weighed in on the issue. The township is not allowing adult recreational cannabis retail use within its borders.
"Cannabis is a gateway drug. Take a stand against this. Take a stand," resident Douglas R. Satterfield said to applause.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.