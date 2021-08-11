 Skip to main content
Galloway residents convince Township Council to vote against pot warehouse
Galloway residents convince Township Council to vote against pot warehouse

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — At a meeting Tuesday night attended by about 200 residents, Township Council voted down a redevelopment plan for a proposed medical marijuana warehouse.

Voting 4-3, the council rejected an ordinance that would have adopted a plan for the facility at Pomona Road and Zurich Avenue.

Republicans Rich Clute, Robert Maldonado, Frank Santo and Tony DiPietro voted against the warehouse.

Mayor Jim Gorman, a Democrat, said he and Deputy Mayor Mary Crawford, a fellow Democrat, and Councilman Anthony Coppola, a Republican, voted for it.

Dozens of residents weighed in on the issue. The township is not allowing adult recreational cannabis retail use within its borders.

"Cannabis is a gateway drug. Take a stand against this. Take a stand," resident Douglas R. Satterfield said to applause.

