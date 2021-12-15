Galloway residents concerned about smell from proposed marijuana facility

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Township Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an ordinance amending the township redevelopment plan and allowing for the construction of a marijuana processing-and-distribution plant off Aloe Street.
The ordinance only approves the zoning for the proposed plant, which would be located on a vacant lot adjacent to Prague Avenue and Aloe Street. Any specific development company would still have to sign on to a redevelopment agreement with the township and obtain site plan approval before it can move forward.
The proposed facility would be able to cultivate marijuana, manufacture marijuana products and distribute those products. There would be no retail or consumption on the site.
The local vote came as the first application pools for state marijuana business licenses opened Wednesday.
Dozens of people crowded into the Municipal Building Tuesday night for the vote. During public comment on the ordinance, residents from around Blue Heron Pines and other sections of the township expressed alarm about the prospects of a proposed marijuana facility. Their primary concern centered on the odor residents feared the facility could emit.
Bob Mueller, president of the Blue Heron Pines Homeowners Association, said the plant would be built in a relatively densely populated area, and that any offensive smell from the plant could disrupt residents and businesses.
“There are over a thousand people between a half mile and a mile of that facility,” Mueller said. “We’re all taking a hard look.”
While he said he was not strictly opposed to the construction of a marijuana facility, Mueller said he wanted the township to ensure developers would commit to fully prevent odor emission.
“It’s not an issue of us saying, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no,’” Mueller said. “The odors can carry up to a mile, and that becomes really the critical point, and those filtration systems need to be so stringent that (the odor) is 100% contained.”
Blue Heron resident Daphne Spizzuco took a similar stance.
Spizzuco said she appreciated the financial benefits marijuana could bring the township and state, but wanted to make sure it did not compromise the standard of living for residents. She specifically raised concerns about how the proposed facility may affect air quality for its neighbors.
“We’re not saying no, because there are great advantages, however with advantages always come disadvantages, and that’s where we have to target,” Spizzuco said.
Spizzuco cited examples of marijuana facilities across the state, saying their smell was detectable from the outside and that they had worsened residents' quality of life. She said being unable to enjoy the open air would be especially harmful to residents due to the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we’re requesting is for you, as our elected officials, to protect our community, as well as the beauty of our community outdoors,” Spizzuco said.
Residents raised an assortment of related concerns during the meeting. Many were worried about how the proposed facility would affect property values of nearby houses. One mother who spoke during the meeting said she was worried the smell from the facility could negatively influence her young son.
Dave Goddard, an official with local real estate development company Ole Hansen & Sons, said the smell of the marijuana facility may be detrimental to the operations of a nearby drug-and-alcohol rehabilitation clinic. He also feared any potential odors from the facility would deter further investment in the neighborhood.
When New Jersey legalized marijuana in response to a 2020 referendum, the state government created a licensing process prospective entrepreneurs would have to complete before they operate a marijuana business.
There are six categories of marijuana industry under state law — cultivation, manufacturing, delivery, wholesale and retail. A business must obtain the state license for the category in which it intends to participate.
The state was slated to begin accepting applications for cultivation and manufacturing licenses Wednesday. The application period for retail licenses is scheduled to begin March 15.
Township Councilman Anthony Coppola said he wanted the redevelopment agreement between the developers and township to stipulate that the proposed marijuana facility could not emit pungent odors. He also wanted to empower the township to punish the facility if odor regulations are not adhered to.
“I think this is a pretty big move for us in Galloway. We don’t have any facilities like this, and I think we really need to tread carefully and do this one the right way,” Coppola said.
