Galloway residents concerned about smell from proposed marijuana facility

“There are over a thousand people between a half mile and a mile of that facility,” Mueller said. “We’re all taking a hard look.”

While he said he was not strictly opposed to the construction of a marijuana facility, Mueller said he wanted the township to ensure developers would commit to fully prevent odor emission.

“It’s not an issue of us saying, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no,’” Mueller said. “The odors can carry up to a mile, and that becomes really the critical point, and those filtration systems need to be so stringent that (the odor) is 100% contained.”

Blue Heron resident Daphne Spizzuco took a similar stance.

Spizzuco said she appreciated the financial benefits marijuana could bring the township and state, but wanted to make sure it did not compromise the standard of living for residents. She specifically raised concerns about how the proposed facility may affect air quality for its neighbors.

“We’re not saying no, because there are great advantages, however with advantages always come disadvantages, and that’s where we have to target,” Spizzuco said.

