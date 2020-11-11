 Skip to main content
Galloway resident dies in crash of SUV and school bus
Galloway resident dies in crash of SUV and school bus

Galloway Township Police Department
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A crash between a compact sport utility vehicle and a school bus resulted in the death of a township resident, police said Wednesday.

A 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Thomas Malinowski, 33, was traveling north at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday on Pitney Road between North Quail Hill Boulevard and Collins Road, police said in a news release. At the same time, a 2019 school bus driven by Gualberto Jimenez, 53, of the township, was traveling south on Pitney, police said.

The two vehicles collided head on, and the SUV was pushed off the road, coming to rest in a wooded area, police said.

Jimenez and the bus' two student occupants evacuated uninjured, police said.

Malinowski was trapped in his vehicle and was removed by members of the Oceanville and Bayview volunteer fire companies, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pitney Road was closed for about five hours while the investigation was conducted and vehicles were removed, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or has additional information about it can call police at 609-652-3705.

The township Ambulance Squad also assisted.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

