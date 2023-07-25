Aerial mosquito spraying originally scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Wednesday evening between 6 and 8 p.m., weather permitting, for portions of Galloway Township and Port Republic, Atlantic County said.

Wind conditions forced the cancellation of Monday evening’s spray, the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control said Tuesday in a news release.

In the event of unfavorable conditions Wednesday evening, the spray will be postponed until Thursday evening, the county said.

The county is providing the aerial spray as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the population of adult mosquitoes and prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illness.

In Galloway, the areas to be treated are bounded by Route 9 and Kings Highway; Route 9 east to the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, from Smith-Bowen Road to Leeds Point Road; and Route 9 east to the Forsythe Refuge, from East Somers Landing Road to East Chanese Lane.

In Port Republic, the areas to be treated are between Sooys Landing Road, Clarks Landing Road and Mill Street to the west and Chestnut Neck to the east.

Aerial spraying will be done using Duet HD, the county said. For more information about the pesticides to be applied, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require relocating or taking special precautions during mosquito spraying, though some may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by:

Staying indoors during application to the immediate area

Keeping windows shut and window fans and window air conditioners off (or set to circulate indoor air) during spraying

Keeping children’s toys indoors

Keeping pets indoors, as well as their food, water dishes and toys

Residents can help reduce mosquito populations by removing standing water from their properties.

For more information, visit atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control.