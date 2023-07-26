Aerial mosquito spraying scheduled for Wednesday evening for portions of Galloway Township and Port Republic has again been canceled, Atlantic County officials said.

Wind conditions forced the cancellation of Monday evening’s spray, the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control said Tuesday in a news release. The same conditions then canceled Wednesday's spraying. With conditions not expected to improve Thursday either, spraying will not be rescheduled to then either, officials said. No new spray date has been scheduled.

The county is providing the aerial spray as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the population of adult mosquitoes and prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illness.

In Galloway, the areas they hoped to treat are bounded by Route 9 and Kings Highway; Route 9 east to the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, from Smith-Bowen Road to Leeds Point Road; and Route 9 east to the Forsythe Refuge, from East Somers Landing Road to East Chanese Lane.

In Port Republic, they hoped to spray between Sooys Landing Road, Clarks Landing Road and Mill Street to the west and Chestnut Neck to the east.

Aerial spraying, when scheduled, will be done using Duet HD, the county said. For more information about the pesticides to be applied, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require relocating or taking special precautions during mosquito spraying, though some may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by:

Staying indoors during application to the immediate area

Keeping windows shut and window fans and window air conditioners off (or set to circulate indoor air) during spraying

Keeping children’s toys indoors

Keeping pets indoors, as well as their food, water dishes and toys

Residents can help reduce mosquito populations by removing standing water from their properties.

For more information, visit atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control.