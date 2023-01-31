Galloway police, Hope One team rescue homeless man from overdose

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police and members of the Atlantic County sheriff's substance abuse task force revived a man living in the woods from a drug overdose Friday, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said.

Hope One members Lindsey Komar and Patrick Reece were with police surveying people living in a wooded area as part of a weeklong effort to count America's homeless population. When they arrived, they spotted a man who had overdosed, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Police Detective Matthew Worth and Detective Sgt. Jason Kiamos removed the man from his tarp tent while Komar and Reece provided naloxone, a medication used to revive people who have overdosed on opioids.

Detective Dominic Fabrizio then administered the drug before township emergency medical services arrived, the Sheriff's Office said. The man regained consciousness before being taken to a hospital.

Sheriff Eric Scheffler said the group's quick response and teamwork helped save the man's life.

“On behalf of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and the Hope Exists Foundation, I would like to commend the Galloway Township officers for their heroic actions in saving the man's life," Scheffler said in a statement. "Our community is proud of our law enforcement and grateful for our uniformed officers and emergency services who knowingly put their lives on the line to protect others in the line of duty."