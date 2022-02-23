 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Galloway police chief Donna Higbee to retire later this month

Higbee

Galloway Township Police Chief Donna Higbee reflects on her  retirement Tuesday Feb 22, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City 

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee will celebrate a 25-year career in law enforcement when she turns in her badge at the end of the month.

The chief is retiring after spending her last seven years as the township's police chief, she wrote on the Galloway Township Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday.

"It was a big job, and I had big expectations for myself," Higbee wrote.

The chief's law enforcement career began when she served as an emergency dispatcher for the township in 1997.

Two years later, she was hired by Wildwood as a summer police officer, another door to Hamilton Township's force before returning to Galloway in 2002.

She thanked many of her former and current coworkers and her students at Atlantic Cape Community College for their support.

"I was raised to be respectful and to have empathy, particularly for those that find themselves in the worst of times," Higbee said. "I also learned to stand up and defend yourself, your family and your community, no matter what."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

