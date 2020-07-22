GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Unaffiliated politician Robert Maldonado will stay on the Township Council through Dec. 31, 2021.
A petition drive to let voters decide whether to recall him this fall did not muster enough signatures by its July 19 deadline, said Thomas Bassford, a former mayor and one of three leaders of the recall effort.
Bassford believes enough signatures would have been obtained if the COVID-19 pandemic had never happened. It kept the organizers from walking around and knocking on doors to gain signatures.
Another recall committee member, Chris Coleman, tried to receive an extension on the deadline but was unsuccessful, Bassford said.
"We were doing well. We were on pace and off to a good start," he said.
The committee to recall Maldonado, a 27-year township resident, had gathered more than 1,000 signatures by March 12, a little more than a month after the effort started. The committee needed 6,528 signatures to put Maldonado's name on the ballot in November.
Maldonado said Monday many people called him to tell him they were happy the recall effort failed.
"I am grateful and very happy," said Maldonado, who added all he wants to do is serve the people.
Maldonado, who is 65 and retired, was accused of:
• Unprofessional conduct and abuse of power in using his position as councilman to have a street in his neighborhood paved without prior consent, approval or abstention, and to have a South Jersey Gas contractor install two improvements on his personal property for personal gain under public funding.
• Abuse of power in requesting services for personal gain from a vendor to whom he awarded a public contract. This is based on the allegation that then township Engineer Vince Polistina did Maldonado a personal favor by arranging for the use of a limousine for Maldonado's daughter's wedding, Coleman has said.
• A violation of the Open Public Meetings Act in a scheme to award contracts for professional appointments with public funding. This is based on the allegation that Maldonado was involved in collusion in awarding professional contracts prior to the township's Jan. 2 reorganization meeting, Coleman said.
Maldonado denies all of the accusations.
With the recall effort failing, all seven council members will be together through all of next year unless someone resigns.
Tony DiPietro, a Republican on the council, which is split among three Republicans, three Democrats and the unaffiliated Maldonado, said the board made a commitment to move forward in the spring after a contentious winter.
"We want to do what is in the best interest of the township," DiPietro said.
