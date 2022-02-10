Galloway passes pro-2nd Amendment resolution

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township on Tuesday joined local municipalities and counties supporting the 2nd Amendment with a resolution that is wholly symbolic and does not override gun-control laws passed by the state.

Spearheading the effort to mobilize Atlantic County in this regard is the Atlantic County 2A Organization, part of the larger Garden State 2A Grassroots Organization.

Sandy Hickerson, a member of Atlantic County 2A who lives in Absecon, spoke at the Township Council meeting Tuesday. She said municipalities need to take a symbolic stand against state gun-control laws she felt infringed upon county residents’ 2nd Amendment rights — specifically those that pertained to fees on legal gun owners and proposed regulations about domestic gun storage, which she said compromised self-defense. She maintained her agenda was nonpartisan and credited the Township Council for paying attention to the issue.

“We feel that our rights have been chipped away at, little by little, longer than I’ve been alive,” Hickerson said. “So we are asking our mayor and our council to stand with the law-abiding citizens to help us keep our rights.”

The resolution was on the consent agenda, which the council passed unanimously save for an item from which Councilman Rich Clute abstained. Despite the uniform support for the resolution on council, which is outfitted entirely by Republicans, some residents expressed opposition.

Mary Crawford, a former deputy mayor of Galloway and a Democrat, said there was no reason to pass a resolution specifically privileging the 2nd Amendment. She also raised concerns that the resolution could be construed as expressing township opposition to future gun regulations that could be passed on the state and federal levels.

Mayor Anthony Coppola said the resolution was expressing the township’s general support for the 2nd Amendment. It was not to express opposition to any specific state law such as those that pertain to open carry. He added that other municipal and county governments in South Jersey had passed similar resolutions, and argued the Galloway resolution toned down some of the more polemic language found in other versions.

“We’re not advocating for broader permission of guns, we’re not advocating for less,” Coppola said. “This just says that we recognize the 2nd Amendment is part of our Constitution of the United States of America and we support the Constitution and that’s what this is about.”

In March 2020, the then Atlantic County of Board of Freeholders passed a resolution emphasizing county support of the 2nd Amendment by a 6-2 vote. Cape May, Salem and other counties have adopted similar resolutions in support of the right to bear arms.

Unlike other counties, Atlantic County avoided calling itself a “2nd Amendment sanctuary.” In a February 2020 letter, then New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal denounced sanctuary resolutions. Grewal said such resolutions may confuse local residents who may be led to believe they do not have to comply with state gun-control laws.

In other business, the council heard an update on the new 2nd Legislative District map to be created after the redistricting process. State Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, said proposed redistricting maps place Galloway back within the 2nd District, which encompasses much of Atlantic County. Galloway and neighboring Port Republic currently are part of the 9th District, which includes parts of Ocean and Burlington counties.

Polistina said there is bipartisan support for the change, with state lawmakers taking note of the “synergy” between Galloway and the rest of Atlantic County. He specifically noted that Stockton University and AtlantiCare both have campuses in Atlantic City and Galloway and how many Atlantic City casino workers live in Galloway.

Man stabbed outside Galloway townhouses GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man was arrested after police say he stabbed a Somer…

“It’s something we advocated for, and unless something changes now in the next couple weeks, I’m pleased to report that all of Galloway’s residents will be part of Legislative District 2 once again,” Polistina said.

In other township business:

The council passed a resolution authorizing Galloway to join the Pinelands Municipal Council in demanding restoration of payments in lieu of taxes under the Garden State Preservation Trust Act. Coppola said the payments compensate municipalities for development that is precluded by regulations about Pinelands preservation.

The council authorized the execution of a redevelopment agreement for JSM at Nantucket LLC and the submission of a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey Grant Application. The latter was prepared by Crawford and the group Go Green Galloway.

Township Manager Chris Johansen said Galloway had finished its role as a satellite location for the new Atlantic County Central Municipal Court, and that relevant court files had been given to the central court in Mays Landing.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

