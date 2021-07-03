Galloway parade returns after months of uncertainty

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I guess (we missed it) a lot because we go every year," Renart said, "and the kids really enjoy it. So it's good to see people out."

The parade started at Smithville Square at 9 a.m., lasting about 70 minutes until the vehicles rode past Historic Smithville. Those in attendance also got the chance to see the marching bands from Cedar Creek and Absegami high schools.

On April 24, the township announced the cancellation of the parade due to the coronavirus restrictions of the time, which more tightly regulated indoor and outdoor gatherings. Two weeks later, the township's 4th of July Parade Committee voted to bring the parade back. Parade Committee Chairman Mike DiLullo said at the time Gov. Phil Murphy's loosening of restrictions resulted in "extreme" interest in holding the parade after all.

Matt Ayers, director of public works for the township and a member of the committee, said the one major change from the usual parade is that there wasn't a post-parade ceremony. Though putting everything together on such short notice had its challenges, he said, things fell into place for a relatively smooth operation.

"It feels great to see everybody out in public, having smiles on their face and enjoying everybody's company and celebrating Independence Day," Ayers said after the parade. "It's really good for our community."