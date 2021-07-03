Galloway parade returns after months of uncertainty

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As a result of New Jersey's gradual reopening over the past few months, many are seeing the long-awaited return of lifelong summer traditions.
For the township, that meant the return of the Fourth of July parade in Smithville, which claims to be the largest in the state. On Saturday, thousands lined Smithville Boulevard and East Moss Mill Road after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and nearly did the same this year before state officials eased restrictions.
"We look forward to this every year," said 70-year-old Kathy Schultz, who lives in the nearby Four Seasons development with her husband, Phil. "It's like our Norman Rockwell holiday. It goes back to years ago. It's like, everybody's out, the flag raising, and it's our country. It's important."
Spectators were treated to the usual sights at the parade, including emergency service vehicles from local agencies, veterans and live music from the Atlantic City Fire Department's Sandpipers Pipes and Drums.
Some said it felt great to be there because it simply felt normal again.
"It's good to be back to normalcy," said Phil Schultz, 68. "It's just good to be back."
Stephanie Renart, 42, of Galloway, said her family was happy to be back outside after not being able to go to something they look forward to every year. She also mentioned that no longer having to worry about social distancing and other guidelines during the parade was a relief.
"I guess (we missed it) a lot because we go every year," Renart said, "and the kids really enjoy it. So it's good to see people out."
The parade started at Smithville Square at 9 a.m., lasting about 70 minutes until the vehicles rode past Historic Smithville. Those in attendance also got the chance to see the marching bands from Cedar Creek and Absegami high schools.
On April 24, the township announced the cancellation of the parade due to the coronavirus restrictions of the time, which more tightly regulated indoor and outdoor gatherings. Two weeks later, the township's 4th of July Parade Committee voted to bring the parade back. Parade Committee Chairman Mike DiLullo said at the time Gov. Phil Murphy's loosening of restrictions resulted in "extreme" interest in holding the parade after all.
Matt Ayers, director of public works for the township and a member of the committee, said the one major change from the usual parade is that there wasn't a post-parade ceremony. Though putting everything together on such short notice had its challenges, he said, things fell into place for a relatively smooth operation.
"It feels great to see everybody out in public, having smiles on their face and enjoying everybody's company and celebrating Independence Day," Ayers said after the parade. "It's really good for our community."
The parade also attracted some out-of-state attention. Lynn and John Rapp, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, came to the parade to watch Lynn's father participate. The Korean War veteran, Lynn said, recently lost his wife with whom he used to watch the parade each year. He didn't want to watch alone, so the family came to South Jersey to cheer him on as he passed them in a classic Mercedes-Benz.
"My mother just died of dementia less than a month ago," said Lynn, 61, "so we've been coming down to help frequently to help care for her.
"It's nice to come down and have a reason to celebrate and see my dad in the parade."
