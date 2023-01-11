Galloway nursing home seniors and teens get 'seriously funny'

The intergenerational program Better Together kicked off the new year with the program “Seriously Funny — The Soul of Jewish Humor.”
Teens from the Kulanu School of Jewish Studies joined their senior buddies at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township for an afternoon of connections and laughs Sunday. Highlights included a presentation on Jewish humor by Seashore Gardens resident Dr. Marvin Herring and a chance for everyone to tell a classic Jewish joke.
Better Together is a program of the Board of Jewish Education of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. It connects Seashore Gardens residents with Jewish teens from the Kulanu School of Jewish Studies, with programs centering on Jewish values.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.