Galloway nursing home seniors and teens get 'seriously funny'

The intergenerational program Better Together kicked off the new year with the program “Seriously Funny — The Soul of Jewish Humor.”

Teens from the Kulanu School of Jewish Studies joined their senior buddies at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township for an afternoon of connections and laughs Sunday. Highlights included a presentation on Jewish humor by Seashore Gardens resident Dr. Marvin Herring and a chance for everyone to tell a classic Jewish joke.

Better Together is a program of the Board of Jewish Education of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. It connects Seashore Gardens residents with Jewish teens from the Kulanu School of Jewish Studies, with programs centering on Jewish values.

