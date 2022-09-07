Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township held a disaster drill Aug. 31, working with local law enforcement and the New Jersey Department of Health to ensure that staff are prepared to protect residents in the event of an emergency. These practice drills are part of ongoing safety training and education for Seashore Gardens staff.
Galloway nursing home holds disaster drill
- Felicia L. Niven Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man is accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and leaving the scene of the accident, police said Sunday.
CAPE MAY — If the residents of Cape May do not want a proposed seven-story hotel on the site of the former Beach Theatre, the project will not…
OCEAN CITY — A statewide and national argument over how and what to teach in public schools has come to Ocean City, with parents, faith groups…
NORTHFIELD — Johnathan Scull, a city police officer who was killed in an off-duty accident Tuesday, will be laid to rest on Labor Day followin…
CAMDEN — Thomas Sher, a Northfield man accused of taking part in a multimillion-dollar state health care fraud scheme, testified Tuesday in fe…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was charged in a Sunday shooting in the resort, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Ex-Margate firefighter on trial in health fraud scheme made over $93,000 in commission, brother testifies
CAMDEN — A brother of a former Margate firefighter on trial for his role in a multimillion-dollar state health care fraud scheme told a federa…
ATLANTIC CITY — While it may seem that a small nonprofit came out of nowhere to successfully challenge the casino industry and New Jersey gove…
BRIDGETON — Markquese Bell is pretty confident there are a whole lot more Dallas Cowboys fans in Cumberland County now.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two surveillance operations in the resort resulted in six arrests and the recovery of several drugs, police said Friday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.